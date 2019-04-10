Log in
CNN TV18 and CNBC TV18 Profile Story on Ebix CEO Robin Raina

0
04/10/2019 | 07:52am EDT

ATLANTA, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc., a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today issued a media advisory that its CEO Robin Raina was featured in a profile story by CNN TV18 and CNBC TV18 channels, a few days back.

The CNN interview and the entire coverage can be seen on –

https://www.ebix.com/robin-raina-speaks-on-business-and-philanthropy-cnn.html

The CNBC TV18 coverage of the story can be seen on –

https://www.ebix.com/robin-raina-speaks-on-business-and-philanthropy.html

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph or Gautam Sharma at Ebix IR
IR@ebix.com or +1 678 281 2027

David Collins or Chris Eddy at Catalyst Global
ebix@catalyst-ir.com or +1 212 924 9800

ebix logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
