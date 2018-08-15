Log in
News Summary

Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 14, to Shareholders of Record August 31, 2018

08/15/2018 | 01:30pm CEST

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per common share. The dividend is payable September 14, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 5 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, the Company’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administrative and risk compliance, across the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 260,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, Forex, travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending etc., in an emerging country like India. The Company’s Forex Exchange has an approximate 70% market share of India’s airport Foreign Exchange business encompassing 25 international airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata International airports, while conducting over 1 million transactions per annum. EbixCash, through its travel portal Via.com, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 110,000 distribution outlets and 8,000 corporate clients processing over 24.5 million transactions every year. The Company’s E-learning solutions are provided to schools across the breadth of India with the goal of educating students in a classroom through high quality 2-D and 3-D animation and multimedia learning.  For further details, visit www.ebixcash.com 

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph
678-281-2020
IR@ebix.com

David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst IR - 212-924-9800
ebix@catalyst-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 494 M
EBIT 2018 155 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 292 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,05
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
EV / Sales 2018 5,41x
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Raina Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean T. Donaghy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Pavan Bhalla Independent Director
Hans Ueli Keller Independent Director
Neil David Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBIX INC-3.60%2 382
ORACLE CORPORATION2.01%191 135
SAP7.39%139 302
INTUIT33.53%53 773
SERVICENOW INC41.49%32 689
HEXAGON29.57%20 094
