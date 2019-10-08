Log in
Ebixcash Signs Multi-Year Agreements With International Travel Exchanges

10/08/2019 | 07:31am EDT

NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that its EbixCash Indian subsidiary has signed agreements with international travel exchanges to deliver millions of airline segments annually for a per segment fee, over a 5-year period, beginning immediately. As a part of this agreement, EbixCash collected a cumulative advance of $25 million from the international travel exchanges, a few days back.

This agreement with international travel exchanges is a recognition of the growing leadership presence of EbixCash travel services in the Indian sub-continent. While the Company declined to disclose the details of the agreements for competitive reasons, EbixCash announced that over a period of time, it is targeting cumulative net annual revenues between $15 to $20 million a year from international travel exchanges.

EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. Recently the Company stepped in to create a dedicated work force to transfer the corporate clients of Cox and Kings to EbixCash’s Mercury Travel Division. The Company has also signed an agreement to acquire Yatra Online subject to regulatory and Yatra shareholder approvals. Once that acquisition is complete, EbixCash’s leadership in the corporate, B2B, luxury and MICE businesses would be unrivaled by any player in the Indian sub-continent.

Robin Raina , Ebix, Inc. President and CEO said, “We believe that we can be a force to reckon with globally in the travel markets. We have devised an aggressive marketing plan to continue to grow our travel business in India, Asia and the US in the year 2020. Towards that extent, we are pleased to have the qualitative and economic support of global travel exchanges in our growth endeavors. ”

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com 

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph
IR@ebix.com or 678 281 2027

David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
