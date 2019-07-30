Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ebix Inc    EBIX

EBIX INC

(EBIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 7:30 AM EST Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call Friday, March 1st at 11:00 a.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 07:56am EST

Johns Creek, GA - February 22, 2019, - Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results pre-market on Friday March 1st, 2019 and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

CONTACT

Disclaimer

Ebix Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 12:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EBIX INC
07:56aFRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2019 - 7 : 30 AM EST Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call Friday, Ma..
PU
07:30aEBIX HOSTS Q4 INVESTOR CALL FRIDAY, : 00 a.m. ET
GL
02/21THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2019 - 10 : 40 AM EST Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi..
PU
02/21Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Speech on Feb. 25th & ..
GL
02/21EBIX : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Speech on Feb. 25t..
AQ
02/14EBIX : Acquires India's Leading Non-Aligned Travel Technology Provider Zillious
AQ
02/14THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2019 - 7 : 55 AM EST Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Div..
PU
02/14EBIX : Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable March 15, to Shareholders o..
AQ
02/13WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2019 - 7 : 30 AM EST Ebix Acquires India's Leading Non-A..
PU
02/13Ebix Acquires India's Leading Non-Aligned Travel Technology Provider Zillious
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 492 M
EBIT 2018 151 M
Net income 2018 114 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 16,22
P/E ratio 2019 13,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 1 840 M
Chart EBIX INC
Duration : Period :
Ebix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 99,3 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Raina Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean T. Donaghy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Pavan Bhalla Independent Director
Hans Ueli Keller Independent Director
Neil David Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBIX INC38.28%1 840
ORACLE CORPORATION14.66%187 019
SAP9.02%132 024
INTUIT19.40%60 992
SERVICENOW INC31.92%41 241
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.57%18 580
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.