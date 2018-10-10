Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ebix, Inc. - EBIX

10/10/2018 | 12:24am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBIX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Ebix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 5, 2018, post-market, Ebix announced that the Company had approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP as Ebix's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, effective October 5, 2018, replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP, the Company's previous independent registered public accountant. 

Following this news, Ebix's stock price fell $14.18 per share, or 19.62%, to close at $58.10 on October 8, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ebix-inc----ebix-300728217.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
