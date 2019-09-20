Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 9:20 AM EST EBIXCASH Rolls Out Big Forex Bonanza Campaign for Customers

Travelers can Avail the Offers Across 150+ Branches & Through its Portal Buyforex.com

Mumbai, India - April 16, 2019 - EBIXCASH World Money Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) today announced that it has rolled out its Big Forex Bonanza campaign coinciding with the peak travel season that runs from the April to June (AMJ) period. To be run until June 30, the campaign aims to capitalize on the foreign exchange demand of Indians travelling overseas and provide a broad array of benefits to customers. The offers can be availed by walking into any of the branches or ordering forex online.

'With an increase in the number of Indians travelling to overseas travel destinations, the average spend on global travel is on the rise, the core promise of our Big Forex Bonanza campaign is to make the travel experience of our customers special and memorable through simplified forex solutions' stated Mr. T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, EBIXCASH World Money.

He also added 'As one of the largest issuers of pre-paid cards in the country, we expect an upsurge on holiday foreign exchange demand, during this travel season. Hence our endeavor will be to provide 360-degree customer convenience through our branch network or doorstep delivery to the customer.'

The highlight of the Big Forex Bonanza campaign is a Mega Prize for 10 lucky travelers who will travel to a holiday to Zanzibar. The company has also announced a broad range of exciting rewards and offers comprising a daily prize of travel accessories worth Rs.10,000 and gift vouchers worth Rs.15,000 on every forex transaction. The excitement is topped with a weekly smartphone prize for a lucky customer who loads/reloads his card. Also, there are specially discounted rates for airport taxi drops.

EBIXCASH World Money has an extensive network spanning 150+branches, along with a presence in 29+ airports in India. It offers a wide range of travel services such as Currency Notes, Multi Currency Travel Cards, Remittance Services, Travelers Cheques and Travel Insurance. It also offers online sale & purchase of foreign exchange through its portal - www.buyforex.com

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EBIXCASH Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EBIXCASH's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 29+ international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EBIXCASH's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EBIXCASH, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

