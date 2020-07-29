Ebro Foods S A : Changes in the membership of the Committees of the Board of Directors.

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
Madrid, 29 July 2020
Reference: Changes in the membership of the Committees of the Board of Directors.
In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
that after the Annual General Meeting held this morning, at which shareholders approved the appointment of Javier Fernández Alonso as a Director (see regulatory disclosure no. 3724 to the National Securities Market Commission filed on the date hereof), the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint the director Javier Fernández Alonso member of the Executive Committee, the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Strategy and Investment Committee, filling the vacancies left on those Committees by the director Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., which stepped down therefrom as of the date hereof.
Yours faithfully,
Luis Peña Pazos
Secretary of the Board of Directors
