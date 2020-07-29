Log in
EBRO FOODS, S.A.

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
Ebro Foods S A : announces presentation relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first semester 2020

07/29/2020 | 03:41am EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 29 July 2020

Reference: Ebro Foods, S.A. announces presentation relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first semester 2020

In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

the announcement of the presentation relating to the results of the Ebro Foods Group for the first semester of 2020 that will be published on the corporate web site www.ebrofoods.esfrom 16:00 horas (CET) today.

Due to the current extraordinary circumstances of Covid-19 there will not be face-to-face meeting with the analysts.

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:40:02 UTC
