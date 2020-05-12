Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015 under the laws of the Republic of

Singapore)

NOTICE OF RECORD AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of unitholders ("Unitholders") of EC World REIT ("REIT") will be closed at 5.00pm on 15 June 2020 (the "Record Date") for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlement of the REIT's distribution.

The REIT has announced a distribution of 1.158 cents (SGD) per unit for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 (the "Distribution").

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with units in the REIT as at the Record Date will be entitled to the Distribution that will be paid on 26 June 2020.

The Distribution will comprise a distribution out of capital (the "Capital component") of 1.158 cents (SGD).

Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes

Capital Distribution

The Capital component of the Distribution represents a return of capital to unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax.

For unitholders who hold the Units as trading assets, the amount of capital distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for the purpose of calculating the amount of taxable trading gains arising from the disposal of the Units.

Important Dates and times