Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 5 August 2015 under the laws of the Republic of
Singapore)
NOTICE OF RECORD AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of unitholders ("Unitholders") of EC World REIT ("REIT") will be closed at 5.00pm on 15 June 2020 (the "Record Date") for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlement of the REIT's distribution.
The REIT has announced a distribution of 1.158 cents (SGD) per unit for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 (the "Distribution").
Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with units in the REIT as at the Record Date will be entitled to the Distribution that will be paid on 26 June 2020.
The Distribution will comprise a distribution out of capital (the "Capital component") of 1.158 cents (SGD).
Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes
Capital Distribution
The Capital component of the Distribution represents a return of capital to unitholders for Singapore income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax.
For unitholders who hold the Units as trading assets, the amount of capital distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for the purpose of calculating the amount of taxable trading gains arising from the disposal of the Units.
Important Dates and times

Description

Date/Deadline



Record Date

15 June 2020 at 5.00pm



Distribution Payment Date

26 June 2020


By Order of the Board
Goh Toh Sim
Executive Director and CEO
EC World Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
(Company Registration No. 201523015N)
As manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust
Date: 12 May 2020
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, DBS Trustee Limited (as trustee of EC World REIT), or any of their respective affiliates.
An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Unitholders have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Predictions, projections or forecasts of the economy or economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of EC World REIT. The forecast financial performance of EC World REIT is not guaranteed. A potential investor is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer