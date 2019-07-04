Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ECA    ECASA   FR0010099515

ECA

(ECASA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/04 11:35:19 am
25.9 EUR   -0.38%
12:33pECA : 2019 Half-Year report on the...
PU
07/02ECA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01OPEN SPIRIT 2019 : ECA Group...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ECA : 2019 Half-Year report on the...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by ECA with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 1,115 ECA shares
  • €39,967.04 in cash

For the record, at the time of the last yearly report dated 29th December 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 1954
  • Cash balance: 45 782,51 €

During the first semester 2019:

BUY 22,020 shares €439,021.98 528 transactions
SELL 24,232 shares 465,204.96 499 transactions

As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 3,327 ECA shares
  • €13,784.06 in cash

As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:

  • 1,634 ECA shares
  • €50,000.00 in cash

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:32:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECA
12:33pECA : 2019 Half-Year report on the...
PU
07/02ECA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01OPEN SPIRIT 2019 : ECA Group...
PU
06/21ECA : & Thales Alenia Space to...
PU
06/19ECA : boosting up 4 assembly...
PU
06/17ECA : supplies again the A320...
PU
06/14ECA : boosting up 4 assembly...
PU
06/13ECA : to launch its latest A320...
PU
06/12ECA : Delivery of a new IGUANA UGV to the...
PU
05/22ECA : awarded Belgian-Dutch naval...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 8,24 M
Net income 2019 5,83 M
Debt 2019 10,1 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 39,0x
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart ECA
Duration : Period :
ECA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,0  €
Last Close Price 26,0  €
Spread / Highest target 5,77%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guénaël Guillerme Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Head-Financial Communications
Jean-Louis Sambarino Director & Head-Simulation Department
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Catherine Gorgé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECA163.69%257
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 550
AMPHENOL CORPORATION21.44%29 607
CORNING INCORPORATED11.59%26 485
HEXAGON28.04%20 520
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About