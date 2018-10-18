Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ECA    ECASA   FR0010099515

ECA (ECASA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ECA : UMIS software suite becomes...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

UMISTM (Unmanned Maritime Integrated Systems) are the ECA Group systems of drones fully modular and scalable to customer requirement. These can include all kinds of drones and subsea sensors: AUVs, USVs, UAVs, towed sonars, ROVs…

UMISOFTTM - A fully integrated, performant and secured tool for MCM operatives

ECA Group releases a new generation, fully integrated software suite for MCM applications, relying on its 60 years expertise in providing the most performant unmanned systems for MCM missions at sea (USVs, AUVs, MIDS ROVs …) and in the air (UAVs).

Benefitting on this experience in MCM management and data processing, UMISOFTTM enables to ensure a full operational MCM cycle in a strongly integrated way, from mission orders reception to final report edition. Thus, a MCM mission can be planned, prepared, run, supervised and analyzed with one software suite.

UMISOFTTM includes three interconnected modules allowing a comprehensive management of the entire MCM mission:

  • UMISOFTTM MM for the Mission Management, (planning, supervision, and evaluation),
  • UMISOFTTM DC for Drones Control (programming, preparation and control command of drones)
  • UMISOFTTM DM for Data Management (payload data analysis and classification).

All of these modules share services and data with centralized storage and automated transfer, in order to obtain for each operative the most up-to-date situation in real-time ensuring integrity, security and control of the entire system. UMISOFTTM is compliant with standards such as IHO (International Hydrographic Organization):S57, S63, S100, AML, etc., and OGC (WMS/WFS). The cyber security of this system is ensured through communication encryption and authentication/authorization.

Moreover, UMISOFTTM software system is able to manage several drone missions in parallel, in order to save time, costs and minimize risks for crews during clearance missions at sea. It is able to retrieve and process the gathered data in real-time, giving a global and dynamic overview of the tactical situation, and allowing to analyze the georeferenced data in order to obtain the best coverage and clearance rate.

UMISOFTTM - Configurable and modular

Thanks to its open architecture, UMISOFTTM can integrate any kind of payload (sonars, sweeps, Side scan sonar, Synthetic Aperture sonar, Multibeam, SBP, Video, etc. ) and connect an unlimited number of ECA Group or third-party drones: USVs, AUVs, ROVs or UAVs… The user can easily configure and set automatic registration and description of drones which can complete the unmanned system progressively and without any storage space limit.

Different configurations of UMISOFTTM are available. The optional modules can be combined with the others. Therefore, the offer covers the complete range of MCM needs from the isolated standalone UMISOFTTM DC to operate a single drone up to a full system configuration able to manage an entire MCM drones fleet from a mothership as well as from a shore shelter.

UMISOFTTM will be demonstrated on ECA Group booth at EURONAVAL exhibition to be held from October 23rd to 26th .

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECA
05:48pECA : UMIS software suite becomes...
PU
10/16ECA : ECA Group awarded a EUR 4M contract by Sonatrach
AN
10/09ECA : Naval Group and ECA Group offer an innovative mine hunting solution to Bel..
AN
09/20ECA : ECA Group announces a new sale of its autonomous underwater vehicle AUV A1..
AN
09/14ECA : ECA Group: improved profitability in the first half of 2018
AN
09/14ECA : Half-year results
CO
09/11ECA S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
07/27ECA : ECA Group: Revenue of EUR 50.4 million in the first half of 2018
AN
07/27ECA : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/26ECA : AAD 2018 | 19 - 23 September | ECA Group Unmanned robotic and Training sol..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 M
EBIT 2018 7,93 M
Net income 2018 5,63 M
Debt 2018 9,47 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 22,77
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 126 M
Chart ECA
Duration : Period :
ECA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,8 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guénaël Guillerme Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Head-Financial Communications
Jean-Louis Sambarino Director & Head-Simulation Department
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Catherine Gorgé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECA-27.14%144
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%39 331
CORNING INCORPORATED0.44%26 236
AMPHENOL-3.15%25 779
HEXAGON11.07%17 442
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 827
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.