ECA : UMIS software suite becomes...

UMISTM (Unmanned Maritime Integrated Systems) are the ECA Group systems of drones fully modular and scalable to customer requirement. These can include all kinds of drones and subsea sensors: AUVs, USVs, UAVs, towed sonars, ROVs…

UMISOFTTM - A fully integrated, performant and secured tool for MCM operatives

ECA Group releases a new generation, fully integrated software suite for MCM applications, relying on its 60 years expertise in providing the most performant unmanned systems for MCM missions at sea (USVs, AUVs, MIDS ROVs …) and in the air (UAVs).

Benefitting on this experience in MCM management and data processing, UMISOFTTM enables to ensure a full operational MCM cycle in a strongly integrated way, from mission orders reception to final report edition. Thus, a MCM mission can be planned, prepared, run, supervised and analyzed with one software suite.

UMISOFTTM includes three interconnected modules allowing a comprehensive management of the entire MCM mission:

UMISOFT TM MM for the Mission Management, (planning, supervision, and evaluation),

for the Mission Management, (planning, supervision, and evaluation), UMISOFT TM DC for Drones Control (programming, preparation and control command of drones)

for Drones Control (programming, preparation and control command of drones) UMISOFTTM DM for Data Management (payload data analysis and classification).

All of these modules share services and data with centralized storage and automated transfer, in order to obtain for each operative the most up-to-date situation in real-time ensuring integrity, security and control of the entire system. UMISOFTTM is compliant with standards such as IHO (International Hydrographic Organization):S57, S63, S100, AML, etc., and OGC (WMS/WFS). The cyber security of this system is ensured through communication encryption and authentication/authorization.

Moreover, UMISOFTTM software system is able to manage several drone missions in parallel, in order to save time, costs and minimize risks for crews during clearance missions at sea. It is able to retrieve and process the gathered data in real-time, giving a global and dynamic overview of the tactical situation, and allowing to analyze the georeferenced data in order to obtain the best coverage and clearance rate.

UMISOFTTM - Configurable and modular

Thanks to its open architecture, UMISOFTTM can integrate any kind of payload (sonars, sweeps, Side scan sonar, Synthetic Aperture sonar, Multibeam, SBP, Video, etc. ) and connect an unlimited number of ECA Group or third-party drones: USVs, AUVs, ROVs or UAVs… The user can easily configure and set automatic registration and description of drones which can complete the unmanned system progressively and without any storage space limit.

Different configurations of UMISOFTTM are available. The optional modules can be combined with the others. Therefore, the offer covers the complete range of MCM needs from the isolated standalone UMISOFTTM DC to operate a single drone up to a full system configuration able to manage an entire MCM drones fleet from a mothership as well as from a shore shelter.

UMISOFTTM will be demonstrated on ECA Group booth at EURONAVAL exhibition to be held from October 23rd to 26th .