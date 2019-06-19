Log in
ECA : boosting up 4 assembly...

06/19/2019

ECA Group is handling all the phases of the project from design, engineering, manufacturing, on-site integration to final setting up. Thanks to its expertise and technical knowledge in PRE-FAL assembly stations, ECA Group managed to deliver its customer with compatible technical solutions within the framework of the increase of the aircraft production ramp-up program.

The challenge of this project to provide assembly improvements by measuring and supplying ergonomic operator platforms complying with safety standards for the working areas without disturbing the current aircraft production program.

ECA Group, proven leader in engineering assembly stations for the aerospace industry, will demonstrate on its booth (F121 - Hall 2B) at SIAE / Paris Air show 2019 its expertise in the areas of:

  • Project management in assembly processes
  • Tool production with high tolerance constraints
  • Assembly by measurement
  • Organization and ability to modify existing line without disturbing production

A high level of cooperation, an efficient planning and the integration phase were keys to succeed this project.

This industrial project is a perfect illustration of ECA Group's capabilities in designing, building and modifying production assembly lines as demonstrated in many previous assignments for various aircraft programs.

It confirms ECA Group added-value in customers' complex and specific technical challenges.

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:13:02 UTC
