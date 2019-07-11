Log in
ECA : delivers Ambulance Driving...
PU
07/10ECA : to modernize Scorpene...
PU
07/04ECA : 2019 Half-Year report on the...
PU
News 
ECA : delivers Ambulance Driving...

ECA : delivers Ambulance Driving...

07/11/2019 | 03:43am EDT

This new contract reinforces ECA GROUP's commitment to the first responders & military training stakeholders.

The end-user (CeFOS) is a French Army health training center dedicated to the preparation of operations, for the benefit of the armed forces and the national public health system.

French Insurance TEGO is working in partnership with French Army Military Health Service, in particular on the road risk prevention as a French Army partner. This action is part of an agreement with the French Army Prevention & Road Safety office (MPSRMA).

The benefits for the French Army Military Health Service will be to reinforce:

  • The safety of its ambulance drivers, patients or wounded
  • The respect of the legal framework on homeland territory
  • The efficiency of emergency driving against imponderables

ECA Group EF-EMERGENCY training solution has been chosen as the perfect tool for the military ambulance driving training thanks to the physical realism of the dynamic model, allowing to recreate a realistic behaviour of the French Army ambulances.

Moreover, the instructor is able to generate on training maps multiple scenarios (meteo, time of the day, emergency missions) and configure them before training but also in real-time.

As in real-life ambulance intervention, a situation is never the same. The roadblocks might imply to look for an alternate route, population behaviour might change from collaborative to hostile across the itinerary & road safety events such as animal crossing or vehicle changing lane could happen - if the trainer wants to, through its real-time supervision system with a tablet, any change can be implemented and immediately tested.

Then, the instructor is able to provide a debriefing with the trainees, thanks to a video replay & key information such as speed, distance between vehicles or information about the victim comfort at the rear of the vehicle.

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 07:42:07 UTC
