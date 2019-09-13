Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ECA    ECASA   FR0010099515

ECA

(ECASA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/13 03:47:43 am
23.8 EUR   --.--%
04:12aECA : delivers Pipe Cruiser...
PU
09/10ECA : unveils a new In-Flight...
PU
09/08ECA : equips Shanghai University...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ECA : delivers Pipe Cruiser...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:12am EDT

ECA Group supplied via ARJ Participaciones SpA, its distributor for Chile, a Pipe Cruiser system to the Lundin Mining corporation.

The system will be used for the inspection of pipes channelling copper tailings within copper mines located in Atacama region.

Up to now, this inspection was subcontracted to service companies, but Lundin Mining corporation decided to purchase its own mean of inspection.

ECA Group Pipe Cruiser solution was selected thanks to its technical characteristics and performance. The support provided locally by the distributor was also one of the key elements for the customer to place its trust in ECA Group solutions.

About Pipe Cruiser

The Pipe Cruiser system is a robotic system consisting on swivelling head TV camera equipped with zoom and mounted on a multidirectional trolley designed for the inspection of pipes from 150 to 2000 mm.

Its modular architecture allows multiple configurations depending on the diameter of the pipe and allows to draw a precise diagnosis of internal conditions of the networks, including pipe slope and real-time deflection measurement.

About Lundin Mining corporation

Lundin Mining corporation is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc.

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 08:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECA
04:12aECA : delivers Pipe Cruiser...
PU
09/10ECA : unveils a new In-Flight...
PU
09/08ECA : equips Shanghai University...
PU
07/25ECA : ECA Group: first-half 2019 revenue
AN
07/19ECA : contracts with Vietnam...
PU
07/17ECA : delivers high radiation...
PU
07/15ECA : receives AIRBUS Helicopters...
PU
07/12ECA : to support engineer...
PU
07/11ECA : delivers Ambulance Driving...
PU
07/10ECA : to modernize Scorpene...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 113 M
EBIT 2019 8,82 M
Net income 2019 6,38 M
Debt 2019 14,3 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 32,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart ECA
Duration : Period :
ECA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,63  €
Last Close Price 23,80  €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guénaël Guillerme Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Head-Financial Communications
Jean-Louis Sambarino Director & Head-Simulation Department
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Catherine Gorgé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECA141.38%231
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 106
AMPHENOL CORPORATION12.94%27 945
CORNING INCORPORATED-0.76%23 621
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%18 799
HEXAGON20.59%18 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group