ECA : delivers Pipe Cruiser...

ECA Group supplied via ARJ Participaciones SpA, its distributor for Chile, a Pipe Cruiser system to the Lundin Mining corporation.

The system will be used for the inspection of pipes channelling copper tailings within copper mines located in Atacama region.

Up to now, this inspection was subcontracted to service companies, but Lundin Mining corporation decided to purchase its own mean of inspection.

ECA Group Pipe Cruiser solution was selected thanks to its technical characteristics and performance. The support provided locally by the distributor was also one of the key elements for the customer to place its trust in ECA Group solutions.

About Pipe Cruiser

The Pipe Cruiser system is a robotic system consisting on swivelling head TV camera equipped with zoom and mounted on a multidirectional trolley designed for the inspection of pipes from 150 to 2000 mm.

Its modular architecture allows multiple configurations depending on the diameter of the pipe and allows to draw a precise diagnosis of internal conditions of the networks, including pipe slope and real-time deflection measurement.

About Lundin Mining corporation

Lundin Mining corporation is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc.