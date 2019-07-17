Log in
ECA

(ECASA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/17 04:10:23 am
23.2 EUR   +2.20%
ECA : delivers high radiation...

07/17/2019 | 03:40am EDT

ECA Group delivers 3 inspection TV camera systems to be used at the Axians' nuclear site in La Hague (France).

Within the cells with a high level of radiation of a nuclear reactor, the operators typically request a viewing system capable of both closely monitoring the operation itself and also surveying the whole cell environment.

For a long time, a solution to this request was the installation of a high radiation tolerant omnidirectional viewing system, with a zoom TV camera incorporating a non-browning Chalnicon tube and installed on a remotely controlled Pan and Tilt unit.

A cost-effective alternative now exists, with a through-wall zoom CCD TV camera incorporating a swivelling & panoramic viewing head ; even if the CCD sensor has to be replaced at given times (depending on radiation level), this solution often prevails.

ECA Group offers both solutions, which enable to renew of a previous contract with Axians, a nuclear installation specialist.

The contract included the delivery of 3 CCD systems. The cameras will be installed through the ceiling walls (thickness up to 1.5m), and their housing will incorporate a shield plug to secure the continuity of the cell biological protection.

About Axians

Axians is a brand of VINCI Energies, specialized solutions combining software, hardware and personalized services to design, deploy and manage their network infrastructures.

About Orano La Hague nuclear plant

Orano is the new name of the french company Areva, following a refocus on all of its activities on the nuclear fuel cycle. Orano la Hague site provides the first stage in the recycling of used nuclear fuel from nuclear reactors all across the globe, being among the leading industrial centre of its kind in the world.

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 07:39:03 UTC
