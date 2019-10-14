ECA : performs maintenance works...

Underwater acoustic and hydrophonic signatures expose naval forces to the threat of being detected, classified and localised by other Navies or foes. There is therefore a need to equip their fleet with a performant signature management system to reduce the risk.

A tailored solution designed for the French Navy

In early 2000's, ECA Group was selected by the DGA, the French Directorate General of Armaments, to study, design and install underwater measurement polygons for the French Navy, with the objective to assess and measure the efficiency of thesignature management equipment installed on their fleet.

These systems were designed to provide the French Navy with acoustic and hydrophonic measurement taken underwater. By setting two polygons in front of each other on the seabed, it can measure the signatures of ships and submarinespassing in between. Equipped with hydrophonic sensors, it also act as a guide for submarines to locate the signature's assessment area.

Such devices are able to perform precise measurement and transit the collected data for analysis. By assessing their own ships, the French Navy was able to upgrade the accoustic discretion of its fleet.

ECA Group refurbishes the equipment as part of a second contract

In 2014, satisfied by the reliability of this sytem, an extension was awarded to ECA Group, as a continuity of the first contract. This time, the objective, was to maintain in operational conditions the polygons delivered in the early 2010's, with rehabilitation works to be performed until 2020.

In early 2019, ECA Group was thus entrusted the refurbishment and technical upgrade of the polygone base settled in the French Riviera area. The system was handed back for operation in early summer.