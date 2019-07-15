Log in
ECA : receives AIRBUS Helicopters...

07/15/2019

The Supplier Awards are an annual opportunity for Airbus Helicopter to recognize their suppliers who have stood out in terms of performance and competitiveness and with whom a strong business relation was set up over the years.

ECA Group has received the Supplier Awards from Airbus Helicopters during a ceremony at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, Paris (France) in June 2019.

This award is encouraging ECA Group to keep on further improving its performance and to continue the partnership approach with Airbus Helicopters for these improvement initiatives.

ECA SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:34:08 UTC
