ECA : to support engineer...

07/12/2019 | 03:40am EDT

ECA Group was selected to deliver 3 maintenance training device licences - 2 trainees and 1 instructor - to the Suranaree University based in Thailand, to equip their new aviation department.

These training licences will be used to train future aviation engineers to perform maintenance tasks on modern aircrafts, and more specifically on Airbus A320.

The university department also aims at using ECA Group's MTD A320 to support the developpement of tools fitted with cutting edge-technology.

ECA Group was awarded this contract thanks to both its :

  • capability to train in a shared virtualized environment
  • its cost-effectiveness while delivering a deep understanding of modern aircrafts' systems

About MTD A320

ECA Group's A320 Maintenance Training device offers a wide range of functionalities associated with an ergonomic interface. It is based on a classroom concept tobetter prepare the maintenance crew on aircraft troubleshooting.

A320 MTD consists in a classroom in which a configurable number of trainees can pratice on their stations while being driven by an instructor. Trainees can thus experience active learning and perform complete maintenance tasks through the use of a virtual aircraft.

This effective training solution, MTD A320, allows instructors to prepare their lessons, monitor the students and check their learning process thanks to complete reports. This system aims at making aviation training more interesting, active and efficient.

About The Suranaree University of Technology

The Suranaree University of Technology was established in 1990. It is one of the nine National Research Universities of Thailand.

Suranaree University of Technology accepted the Civil Aviation Training Center as an affiliated institution to join hands in producing and training aviation personnel. Activities consisted of joint instructional and curriculum development as well as mutual work tours and visits for better instructional management.

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:39:02 UTC
