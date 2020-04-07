Log in
Eca : ECA Group remains eligible for PEA-PME scheme

04/07/2020

           

ECA Group (Euronext Paris: ECASA) confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria in accordance with the decree no. 2014-283 dated March 4, 2014, i.e. less than 5,000 people employed, annual revenue of less than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet of less than €2 billion. These criteria apply to the Group as a whole.

Accordingly, ECA Group shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts, which benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional French equity savings plans (PEA).

 

Visit our website to follow our News & events

         

   

 

 

Forward looking-statement

This press release could contain statements on past events and forward-looking statements including statements regarding future goals or targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations for results and future events.

Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All these risks and uncertainties could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and targets include, among other things: the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the press release; the strength of competition; the continuing growth of the market; currency fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; raw material price fluctuations; armed conflicts or political instability; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, rules, regulation or enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technology changes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key personnel; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; supply chain and manufacturing bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.).

Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Document de référence (Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other non- anticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors could also have material adverse effect on our targets.

 

 

 

ECA Group

 

Recognized for its expertise in robotics, automation systems, simulation and industrial processes, ECA Group has been developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments since 1936. Its product offering is designed for an international client base that is demanding, both in terms of safety and effectiveness. The Group's main markets are in the defense, maritime, aeronautics, simulation, industrial and energy sectors.

In 2019, the Group reported revenue of €112.5 million across its two divisions: Robotics and Aerospace.

 

ECA Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

 

The ECA Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

ISIN Code: FR0010099515 | Ticker Code: ECASA – Bloomberg Code: ECASA

 

 

Contacts

Press

Meliha BOUCHER

Marketing, Communication and Press Director

T: +33 (0) 4 94 08 90 00

boucher.m@ecagroup.com

Manon CLAIRET

Financial Press Relations

T: +33(0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

 

Investors

Elodie ROBBE-MOUILLOT

Analyst/Investor Relations

T: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 77

investors@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Individual Shareholder Relations

T: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr


