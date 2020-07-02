ECA : Half-year report on the liquidity...

During the first half of 2020, a total of:
PURCHASE
23,755 shares
€641,352.49
764 transactions
SELL
22,912 shares
€618,168.83
743 transactions
On December 31st 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
Number of ECA shares: 864
Cash balance: €48,051.53
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
Number of ECA shares: 1,634
Cash balance: €50,000
