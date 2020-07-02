Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ECA SA    ECASA   FR0010099515

ECA SA

(ECASA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/02 09:42:11 am
24.8 EUR   +0.81%
12:04pECA : Half-year report on the liquidity...
PU
06/24ECA : to detect buried sea mines...
PU
06/24ECA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECA : Half-year report on the liquidity...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

PURCHASE

23,755 shares

€641,352.49

764 transactions

SELL

22,912 shares

€618,168.83

743 transactions

On December 31st 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of ECA shares: 864
  • Cash balance: €48,051.53

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of ECA shares: 1,634
  • Cash balance: €50,000

Disclaimer

ECA SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 16:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ECA SA
12:04pECA : Half-year report on the liquidity...
PU
06/24ECA : to detect buried sea mines...
PU
06/24ECA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/04ECA : ECA GROUP awarded around 4 M EUR contract for the supply of steering conso..
AN
05/04ECA : wins a new around 20...
PU
04/281ST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE : activity up...
PU
04/28ECA : 1st quarter 2020 revenue: activity up by 6.4%
AN
04/28ECA : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/08ECA : ECA Group announces the availability of its 2019 Universal Registration Do..
AN
04/08ECA : announces the availability...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2020 7,87 M 8,85 M 8,85 M
Net Debt 2020 0,90 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 216 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart ECA SA
Duration : Period :
ECA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,80 €
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guénaël Guillerme Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Head-Financial Communications
Jean-Louis Sambarino Director & Head-Simulation Department
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Catherine Gorgé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECA SA-24.54%243
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.84.13%51 061
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.40%40 411
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.15%28 134
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.42%22 618
HEXAGON AB4.19%21 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group