CyberFuels Inc. Opens Its Second Branded Gas Station in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (ECSL, Pink Sheets, OTC) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CyberFuels, Inc. has opened a second CyberFuels branded gas station in Florida.



The new station is located off I-95 in Flagler Beach, Florida. The location carries all of the CyberFuels gasoline and diesel products, which are powered by the CyberFuels Inc. Dynamo additives.

Ronald Mills, President of CyberFuels, stated that the new location has been completely rebranded with the CyberFuels Inc.'s corporate branding. The location is absolutely beautiful. Mr. Mills stated that he expects the new station will increase quarterly revenue significantly. CyberFuels expects its first quarter results to reflect a significant increase in top line revenue.

CyberFuels expects to increase its Florida locations this quarter with the addition of two more branded locations in central Florida.

CyberFuels expects to continue to increase its branded locations in Florida as well as New York state and Canada during the remaining two quarters of the current year.

About CyberFuels™: CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom-blended regular and synthetic alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline. Our gasoline and alcohol-blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our Dynamo™ brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor :

