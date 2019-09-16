Log in
Echo Energy : Block Admission Interim Review

09/16/2019

RNS Number : 3299M

Echo Energy PLC

16 September 2019

16 September 2019

Echo Energy plc

("Echo" or the "Company")

Block Admission Interim Review

Echo Energy plc, the La n American focused upstream oil and gas company, makes the following no ﬁca on pursuant to Rule 29 of, and Schedule Six to, the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its exis ng block admission arrangements (the "Block Admissions").

There have been no increases to the Block Admissions, which enable the Company to handle exercises of historically issued warrants in an ecient manner, during the period under review and nor have there been any new ordinary shares issued.

Name of the company:

Echo Energy plc

Name of scheme:

1.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 3p per new Ordinary

Share issued by the Company in 2017 (the "March 2017 Warrants"). The grant of

the March 2017 Warrants was announced by the Company on 6 March 2017 and

were granted as part of the ins tu onal investment and Board changes

described therein;

2.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 15.1875p per new

Ordinary Shares issued by the Company in 2017 (the "May 2017 Warrants - Batch

1"). The grant of the May 2017 Warrants - Batch 1 was announced on 15 May 2017

in connec

on with the issue by the Company of secured loan notes described

therein; and

3.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 15.1875p per new

Ordinary Shares issued by the Company in 2017 (the "May 2017 Warrants - Batch

2"). The grant of the May 2017 Warrants - Batch 2 was announced by the

Company on 19 May 2017 in connection with a £10m placing.

Period of return:

From:

14 March 2019

To:

13 September 2019

Number of unallotted

1:

61,538,461

securities not issued under

2.

26,571,096

the scheme(s) at the start of

3.

7,238,271

the period:

Total:

95,347,828

Plus:The amount by which

1:

0

the block scheme(s) has been

2:

0

increased since the date of the

3:

0

last return (if any increase has

been applied for):

Total:

0

Less:Number of securities

1:

0

issued/allotted under

2:

0

scheme(s) during period:

3:

0

Total:

0

Equals:Balance under

1:

61,538,461

scheme(s) not yet

2:

26,571,096

issued/allotted at end of

3:

7,238,271

period:

Total:

95,347,828

Number and class of securities

1:

64,538,461 - 2 March 2018

originally admitted and the

date of admission:

2:

8,224,007 - 2 March 2018

18,347,089 - 19 September 2018

3:

7,238,271 - 2 March 2018

Total:

98,347,828

Name of contact:

AMBA Secretaries Limited, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)20 7190 9930

For further information please contact:

Echo Energy

Martin Hull, Managing Director

m.hull@echoenergyplc.com

Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

David Jones

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7907 8500

Giles Fitzpatrick

Andrew Chubb

Ernest Bell

Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

Jerry Keen

Vigo Communications (PR Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

BLRXXLFFKKFXBBD

Disclaimer

Echo Energy plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
