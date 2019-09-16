Echo Energy : Block Admission Interim Review

Echo Energy plc, the La n American focused upstream oil and gas company, makes the following no ﬁca on pursuant to Rule 29 of, and Schedule Six to, the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its exis ng block admission arrangements (the "Block Admissions").
There have been no increases to the Block Admissions, which enable the Company to handle exercises of historically issued warrants in an eﬃcient manner, during the period under review and nor have there been any new ordinary shares issued.
Name of the company:
Echo Energy plc
Name of scheme:
1.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 3p per new Ordinary
Share issued by the Company in 2017 (the "March 2017 Warrants"). The grant of
the March 2017 Warrants was announced by the Company on 6 March 2017 and
were granted as part of the ins tu onal investment and Board changes
described therein;
2.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 15.1875p per new
Ordinary Shares issued by the Company in 2017 (the "May 2017 Warrants - Batch
1"). The grant of the May 2017 Warrants - Batch 1 was announced on 15 May 2017
in connec
on with the issue by the Company of secured loan notes described
therein; and
3.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 15.1875p per new
Ordinary Shares issued by the Company in 2017 (the "May 2017 Warrants - Batch
2"). The grant of the May 2017 Warrants - Batch 2 was announced by the
Company on 19 May 2017 in connection with a £10m placing.
Period of return:
From:
14 March 2019
To:
13 September 2019
Number of unallotted
1:
61,538,461
securities not issued under
2.
26,571,096
the scheme(s) at the start of
3.
7,238,271
the period:
Total:
95,347,828
Plus:The amount by which
1:
0
the block scheme(s) has been
2:
0
increased since the date of the
3:
0
last return (if any increase has
been applied for):
Total:
0
Less:Number of securities
1:
0
issued/allotted under
2:
0
scheme(s) during period:
3:
0
Total:
0
Equals:Balance under
1:
61,538,461
scheme(s) not yet
2:
26,571,096
issued/allotted at end of
3:
7,238,271
period:
Total:
95,347,828
Number and class of securities
1:
64,538,461 - 2 March 2018
originally admitted and the
date of admission:
2:
8,224,007 - 2 March 2018
18,347,089 - 19 September 2018
3:
7,238,271 - 2 March 2018
Total:
98,347,828
Name of contact:
AMBA Secretaries Limited, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)20 7190 9930
For further information please contact:
Echo Energy
Martin Hull, Managing Director
m.hull@echoenergyplc.com
Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7397 8900
David Jones
Ben Jeynes
Katy Birkin
Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker)
+44 (0)20 7907 8500
Giles Fitzpatrick
Andrew Chubb
Ernest Bell
Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker)
+44 (0)20 7408 4090
Jerry Keen
Vigo Communications (PR Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7390 0230
Patrick d'Ancona
Chris McMahon
