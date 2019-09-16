Echo Energy : Block Admission Interim Review 0 09/16/2019 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RNS Number : 3299M Echo Energy PLC 16 September 2019 16 September 2019 Echo Energy plc ("Echo" or the "Company") Block Admission Interim Review Echo Energy plc, the La n American focused upstream oil and gas company, makes the following no ﬁca on pursuant to Rule 29 of, and Schedule Six to, the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its exis ng block admission arrangements (the "Block Admissions"). There have been no increases to the Block Admissions, which enable the Company to handle exercises of historically issued warrants in an eﬃcient manner, during the period under review and nor have there been any new ordinary shares issued. Name of the company: Echo Energy plc Name of scheme: 1.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 3p per new Ordinary Share issued by the Company in 2017 (the "March 2017 Warrants"). The grant of the March 2017 Warrants was announced by the Company on 6 March 2017 and were granted as part of the ins tu onal investment and Board changes described therein; 2.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 15.1875p per new Ordinary Shares issued by the Company in 2017 (the "May 2017 Warrants - Batch 1"). The grant of the May 2017 Warrants - Batch 1 was announced on 15 May 2017 in connec on with the issue by the Company of secured loan notes described therein; and 3.Warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 15.1875p per new Ordinary Shares issued by the Company in 2017 (the "May 2017 Warrants - Batch 2"). The grant of the May 2017 Warrants - Batch 2 was announced by the Company on 19 May 2017 in connection with a £10m placing. Period of return: From: 14 March 2019 To: 13 September 2019 Number of unallotted 1: 61,538,461 securities not issued under 2. 26,571,096 the scheme(s) at the start of 3. 7,238,271 the period: Total: 95,347,828 Plus:The amount by which 1: 0 the block scheme(s) has been 2: 0 increased since the date of the 3: 0 last return (if any increase has been applied for): Total: 0 Less:Number of securities 1: 0 issued/allotted under 2: 0 scheme(s) during period: 3: 0 Total: 0 Equals:Balance under 1: 61,538,461 scheme(s) not yet 2: 26,571,096 issued/allotted at end of 3: 7,238,271 period: Total: 95,347,828 Number and class of securities 1: 64,538,461 - 2 March 2018 originally admitted and the date of admission: 2: 8,224,007 - 2 March 2018 18,347,089 - 19 September 2018 3: 7,238,271 - 2 March 2018 Total: 98,347,828 Name of contact: AMBA Secretaries Limited, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 7190 9930 For further information please contact: Echo Energy Martin Hull, Managing Director m.hull@echoenergyplc.com Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 David Jones Ben Jeynes Katy Birkin Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7907 8500 Giles Fitzpatrick Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7408 4090 Jerry Keen Vigo Communications (PR Adviser) +44 (0)20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Chris McMahon This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END BLRXXLFFKKFXBBD Attachments Original document

Disclaimer Echo Energy plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:16:05 UTC