Echo Energy : Proposed Acquisition

21 October 2019 Echo Energy plc ("Echo" or the "Company") Proposed Acquisition in Argentina Subscription, Debt Facility and Issue of Warrants Echo Energy, the La n American-focused upstream oil and gas company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding condi onal sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA" or "Acquisi on Agreement") for the proposed acquisi on by the Company of a 70 per cent. ini ally non-operated working interest in the Santa Cruz Sur package of ﬁve mature producing blocks (the "Santa Cruz Sur Assets"), with Petrolera El Trebol SA, a subsidiary of Phoenix Global Resources plc (the "Vendor"). The Santa Cruz Sur Assets are located in the Austral Basin, adjacent to the Company's exis ng Tapi Aike explora on permit, in the Santa Cruz province in southern Argentina. Acquisition Highlights The Acquisi on will add material produc on to the Company's por olio, resul ng in a diversiﬁed por olio with a blend of signiﬁcant produc on, low risk produc on enhancement opportuni es and mul -tcf exploration potential at Tapi Aike;

Exis ng Santa Cruz Sur Assets gross produc on of approximately 3,761 boepd in H1 2019 (2,633 boepd, including c.500 bbl of oil net produc on to a 70 per cent. interest), underpinned by strong local Argen nian gas prices;

1P reserves of 4.3 mmboe and 2P reserves of 13.7 mmboe (net to a 70 per cent. interest) as at 31 December 2018;

Cer ﬁed 2P reserve valua on of US$44.5m as at 31 December 2018. Non-con ngent considera on of US$8.5m represents a discount of approximately 80 per cent. to this 2P reserve valuation;

Upcoming Campo Limite exploration well (to be part funded by the Vendor) providing potential upside; and

In the 12 months to 31 December 2018 the Santa Cruz Sur Assets generated unaudited revenues of approximately US$31.9m (net to a 70 per cent. interest). The ini al considera on for the acquisi on is US$7 million in cash and a further US$1.5 million, which will be sa sﬁed by the issue of 39,958,443 new Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Considera on Shares"), at a price of 2.91pence per Ordinary Share being the 20 day volume weighted average price prior to the date of this announcement and represen ng a 6.6 per cent. premium to the closing mid-market price of 2.73 pence per Ordinary Share on 18 October 2019, being the last practicable date prior to this announcement. The Acquisi on Agreement provides for further deferred cash considera on of US$1.5 million if, as at 1 October 2020, there is an increase in the proven reserves a ributable to the Santa Cruz Sur Assets as derived from a relevant competent person's report. The Vendor has agreed to enter in a lock-in in respect of the Considera on Shares which provides for a three month lock in respect of 100 per cent. of the Considera on Shares and a further three month lock-in in respect of 50 per cent. of the Consideration Shares. The Acquisition Agreement also provides for the payment by the Vendor of the costs of the Campo Limite well on one of the concessions which is due to be spudded in Q4 2019. Echo has agreed to reimburse up to 60 per cent. of these costs in a mixture of cash and Ordinary Shares (such reimbursement not to exceed a maximum amount of US$1.1 million). The Acquisi on Agreement contains certain warran es and indemni es from the Vendor. It is intended that consent for the transfer of the Santa Cruz Sur Assets is obtained from the relevant authori es in Santa Cruz following comple on of the Acquisi on. Comple on of the Acquisi on is condi onal, inter alia, upon the receipt of a waiver of certain rights held by the minority co-owner of the Santa Cruz Sur Assets (including a ﬁrst right of refusal) ("Waiver"). Should the Waiver not be received by the Company prior to 1 November 2019, the Acquisi on Agreement will terminate and the Acquisi on, the Condi onal Subscrip on and the Debt Facility will not proceed. Comple on of the Acquisition is also conditional on the passing of the Resolutions. To fund the Acquisi on, the Company has condi onally raised gross proceeds of an aggregate of approximately £9.17 million, consis ng of approximately £4.85 million through the issue of 193,820,000 new Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Subscrip on Shares") at a subscrip on price of 2.5 pence per Ordinary Share ("Subscrip on Price") pursuant to a direct subscrip on with the Company (the "Subscrip on") and a €5 million secured conver ble debt facility entered into with Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited* ("Lombard Odier") and associated grant of warrants to subscribe for 74,200,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 3 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Debt Facility"). Martin Hull, Echo Energy's Chief Executive, commented: "This Acquisi on is a signiﬁcant milestone for Echo and demonstrates that we are delivering on our growth strategy. On comple on, the Acquisi on would mark a posi ve rebalancing of the por olio to provide both exci ng explora on upside coupled with highly material revenues for a company of Echo's size. Not only will these assets broaden our footprint strategically within the Austral Basin, but with material posi ve cashﬂow they will add op onality in terms of how we ﬁnance the business in the months and years ahead. Importantly, we are acquiring the assets at an a rac ve price and a substan al discount to proved reserve valua on, with the poten al to maximise the upside of the resource base as we look to access the por olio's 2P opportuni es. This value accre ve transac on will create a new pla orm from which to grow Echo and adds many catalysts to our existing drilling programme at Tapi Aike." Subscription The Company has condi onally raised gross proceeds of approximately £4.85 million (approximately US$6.25 million), through the Subscrip on, which is being undertaken directly by the Company with certain ins tu onal and other investors, for an aggregate of 193,820,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscrip on Shares") at 2.5 pence per Subscrip on Share. The Subscrip on Price represents a discount of 8.4 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of 2.73 pence per Ordinary Share on 18 October 2019 being the last practicable date prior to this announcement. The Subscription comprises: a ﬁrm subscrip on to raise gross proceeds of £3.13 million (approximately US$4.04 million) (the "Firm Subscrip on") through the issue of a total of 125,200,000 Subscrip on Shares (the "Firm Subscrip on Shares"); and

a condi onal subscrip on to raise addi onal gross proceeds of approximately £1.72 million (approximately US$2.21 million) (the "Condi onal Subscrip on") through the issue of a total of 68,620,000 Subscrip on Shares (the "Conditional Subscription Shares"). The Firm Subscrip on Shares are being issued under the Company's exis ng authori es and the Firm Subscrip on is not condi onal upon the Acquisi on comple ng. The issue of the Condi onal Subscrip on Shares, the Considera on Shares, the issue of any Ordinary Shares pursuant to any conversion of the Debt Facility and the grant of the Warrants requires the prior approval of Shareholders vo ng on the Resolu ons to be put to Shareholders at a General Mee ng. Applica on has been made for the Firm Subscrip on Shares to be admi ed to trading on AIM ("First Admission"). It is expected that First Admission will become eﬀec ve and that dealings in the Firm Subscrip on Shares will commence on AIM on 22 October 2019. Applica on will be made for the Condi onal Subscrip on Shares and the Considera on Shares to be admi ed to trading on AIM, inter alia, subject to the passing of the Resolu ons at the General Mee ng ("Second Admission"). It is expected that Second Admission will become eﬀec ve and that dealings in the Condi onal Subscrip on Shares and Considera on Shares will commence on AIM on 7 November2019. A further announcement will be made as appropriate. The Subscrip on Shares will represent approximately 15.26 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital on Second Admission. The Subscription is not underwritten or guaranteed. The Firm Subscrip on Shares, Condi onal Subscrip on Shares and the Considera on Shareswill rank, on issue, pari passu in all respects with the exis ng Ordinary Shares including the right to receive all dividends and distribu ons paid or made and will be issued free from all liens, charges and encumbrances. The issue of the Firm Subscription Shares is conditional, inter alia, upon: (i) First Admission becoming effective by not later than 8.00 a.m. on 22 October 2019. The issue of the Conditional Subscription Shares is conditional, inter alia, upon: the resolu ons to be proposed at the General Mee ng of the Company to be convened shortly being passed without amendment; compliance by the Company with its obligations under the Subscription Agreements; completion of the Acquisition; and Second Admission becoming effective by not later than 8.00 a.m. on 8 November 2019. Debt Facility and Warrant issue The Company has entered into a secured conver ble debt facility with Lombard Odier which provides for a loan of €5,000,000 from the Lender which the Company intends to draw in a single amount on or about the me of comple on of the Acquisi on (the "Debt Facility"). The Debt Facility is repayable in ﬁve equal quarterly instalments with the ﬁrst such instalment being the last business day of March 2021 and has an 8 per cent. interest rate which is payable quarterly. Subject to the passing of the Resolu ons, amounts outstanding under the Debt Facility may be converted into Ordinary Shares at the op on of the Lender at a price of 3 pence per Ordinary Share ("Conversion Price"). In connec on with the Debt Facility, and subject to shareholder approval of the Resolu ons, the Company will also grant a warrant to subscribe for 74,200,000 new Ordinary Shares ("Warrants") to the Lender with an exercise price of 3 pence per Ordinary Share. Use of proceeds The proceeds of the Subscrip on of approximately £4.85 million (approximately US$6.25 million) and the Debt Facility of €5 million (approximately £4.33 million) will be applied towards the Considera on, the immediate work programme for the Santa Cruz Sur Assets and the working capital requirements of the Group, as follows: Use of proceeds £m US$m Cash consideration for Acquisition on completion 5.5 7.0 Working capital 2.8 3.6 Transaction costs 0.9 1.2 Total 9.2 11.8 Historical information - Santa Cruz Sur Assets The Santa Cruz Sur Assets are operated and will remain operated by Roch S.A. following the Acquisi on. The Santa Cruz Sur Assets have been producing steadily for over 20 years and the Company sees opportuni es to oﬀset the natural decline curve with a successful workover programme. Based on trading in the 12 months to 31 December 2018, the Santa Cruz Sur Assets (70 per cent.) generated unaudited revenues of approximately US$31.9 million, EBITDA of approximately US$8.2 million and an unaudited loss before tax of approximately US$2.5 million. According to a recent Gaﬀney Cline & Associates Ltd report, the Santa Cruz Sur Assets had, as at 31 December 2018, 1P reserves of 4.3 mmboe (net to a 70 per cent. interest from a gross reserve base of 30,223 mmscf of gas and 1,292 mbbl of oil) and 2P reserves of 13.7 mmboe (net to a 70 per cent. interest from a gross reserve base of 96,132 mmscf of gas and 3,513 mbbl of oil). General Meeting The issue of the Condi onal Subscrip on Shares, the Considera on Shares, the issue of any Ordinary Shares pursuant to any conversion of the Debt Facility and the grant of the Warrants requires the prior approval of Shareholders vo ng on the Resolutions to be put to Shareholders at a General Meeting. A circular, which will provide further details of the proposed Acquisi on, Subscrip on and Debt Facility and include a no ce convening the General Mee ng (the "Circular") will be sent to Echo shareholders shortly. A copy of the Circular will be available shortly from the Company's website at www.echoenergyplc.com. Intended issuance of Share Options Following the publica on of this announcement and the Circular, the Company intends to grant op ons to subscribe for 12 million new Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 6.55 pence per new Ordinary Share, to Mar n Hull, Chief Execu ve. These op ons will be the ﬁrst equity incen ve package issued to Mar n Hull, are intended to vest in December 2021 and will be exercisable for a period of two years following ves ng. A further announcement will be made in due course. For further information, please contact: Echo Energy via Vigo Communications Martin Hull, Chief Executive Officer Vigo Communications (PR Advisor) +44 (0)20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Chris McMahon Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Ben Jeynes Katy Birkin Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7907 8500 Giles Fitzpatrick Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7408 4090 Jerry Keen *ac ng in its capacity as discre onary investment manager or sub-adviser for and on behalf of certain funds and accounts managed by it and/or as agent of Lombard O dier Asset Management (USA) Corp (LOAM USA) ac ng in its capacity as discre onary investment manager for and on behalf of certain funds and accounts managed by it. The informa on contained in this announcement has been reviewed by Echo Energy's Vice President, Explora on, Dr. Julian Bessa Msc, DPhil, a Fellow of the Geological Society and a Member of the Petroleum Explora on Society of Great Britain. Volume estimates are in accordance with SPE standards. bbl means standard barrel; boepd means barrels of oil equivalent per day; mbbl means thousand barrels of oil mmboe means million barrels of oil equivalent; mmscf means million standard cubic feet of gas. The informa on communicated within this announcement is deemed to cons tute inside informa on as s pulated under the Market Abuse Regula on (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publica on of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. 