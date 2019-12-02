Echo Energy : Santa Cruz Sur Operational Update

RNS Number : 2879V

Echo Energy PLC

02 December 2019

2 December 2019

Echo Energy plc

("Echo" or the "Company")

Santa Cruz Sur Operational Update

Echo Energy plc, the La n American focused upstream oil and gas company, is pleased to provide an update on its Santa Cruz Sur assets in Argentina.

Integra on of the recently acquired interest in the assets is progressing posi vely. To this end, detailed mee ngs have been held between the Company and the Operator. Par cular focus is on the near term work programme and 2020 activity and budget.

Since 1 November 2019, the eﬀec ve date of Echo's Santa Cruz Sur transac on, which completed on 13 November, the assets have delivered average gross produc on of 3,687 boepd (2,581 boepd including 587 bbls of oil per day net produc on to a 70 per cent. interest). Total produc on in the period from 1 November to 28 November net to Echo is 16,431 bbls of oil and 335 mmcf of gas.

Echo is also pleased to announce that once the Petreven H-205 rig has completed drilling the Company's Campo La Mata x-1 well ("CLM x-1") on Tapi Aike, it will be mobilised to the Palermo Aike produc on concession on Santa Cruz Sur to spud the Campo Limite explora on well ("CLix-1001"). Mobilisa on of the rig to the drill site is expected to take place by year end.

CLix-1001 will target the conven onal Springhill reservoir on a structure located two kilometres from the Chilean border. Technical work across the well loca on has iden ﬁed the Springhill target via the characterisa on of a negative seismic amplitude at reservoir level.

The well will be drilled to a total measured depth ("TD") of approximately 2,600 metres in two ver cal sec ons. A full suite of wireline logging tests will be conducted over the Springhill reservoir which is expected to be encountered at a true vertical depth ("TVD") of 2,150 metres.

As previously announced the costs of the Campo Limite well that correspond to Echo's interest will be paid for by Petrolera El Trebol SA, a subsidiary of Phoenix Global Resources plc, the previous owner of the interest. Echo will reimburse up to 60% of these costs at a later date in a mixture of cash and ordinary shares. Total reimbursement will not exceed a maximum amount of US$1.1 million.

Martin Hull, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Following the successful comple on of our acquisi on of a 70% interest in the Santa Cruz Sur assets, Echo now has a diversiﬁed E&P por olio in the Austral Basin consis ng of signiﬁcant base produc on, lower risk, near-term produc on enhancement opportuni es, as well as strong explora on poten al in both Tapi Aike and Sant Cruz Sur. We are delighted to be able to conﬁrm the Campo Limite well remains on track to spud before year end, represen ng the continuing delivery of our growth strategy.

For further information, please contact:

Echo Energy via Vigo Communications

Martin Hull, Chief Executive Officer