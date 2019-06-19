Echo Energy : Completion of Tapi Aike Seismic Acquisition

RNS Number : 6725C

Echo Energy PLC

19 June 2019

19 June 2019

Echo Energy plc

("Echo" or the "Company")

Completion of Tapi Aike Seismic Acquisition

Echo Energy plc, the La n American focused upstream oil and gas company, is pleased to announce the safe and eﬃcient comple on of the 3D seismic survey across the western cube on its Tapi Aike licence in Argen na and that processing of the western cube data acquired has now commenced. Equipment is currently being demobilised out of the area by the seismic acquisition contractor UGA Seismic S.A.

The mely comple on of seismic acquisi on at Tapi Aike prior to the end of H1 2019 is a key opera onal milestone for the Company and one which ensures that the pathway to drilling Tapi Aike remains on track - with spud currently an cipated to take place in Q4 2019. The Company is working closely with its Argen nian partner, and operator of the Tapi Aike licence, CompañıáGeneral de Combus bles S.A. ("CGC"), to drill early in that window now that the seismic acquisition phase has completed.

Sesimic data acquired is now being processed by respected independent processing houses in Buenos Aires, with the processing of the eastern cube (Chiripa Oeste, 414 sq km) data by Wellﬁeld Services LTDA nearing comple on and the processing of western cube (Travesia de Arriba, 790 sq km) data being undertaken by Seismic Prospect S.R.L.

The acquisi on and processing of 3D seismic at Tapi Aike builds on the previous interpreta on of the large amount of historical 2D data that exists on the block (3,400 line km 2D with average line spacing of 4 km), which is guiding the processing priorities of the new 3D data.

Echo looks forward to upda ng shareholders in due course, and as appropriate, as it con nues to progress towards drilling.

For further information, please contact: Echo Energy m.hull@echoenergyplc.com Martin Hull, Chief Executive Officer Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7397 8900 David Jones Ben Jeynes Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7907 8500 Giles Fitzpatrick Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7408 4090 Jerry Keen Vigo Communications (PR Adviser) +44 (0)20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Chris McMahon

