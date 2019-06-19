Log in
ECHO ENERGY PLC
Echo Energy : Completion of Tapi Aike Seismic Acquisition

06/19/2019

Echo Energy PLC

19 June 2019

Echo Energy plc

Completion of Tapi Aike Seismic Acquisition

Echo Energy plc, the La n American focused upstream oil and gas company, is pleased to announce the safe and ecient comple on of the 3D seismic survey across the western cube on its Tapi Aike licence in Argen na and that processing of the western cube data acquired has now commenced. Equipment is currently being demobilised out of the area by the seismic acquisition contractor UGA Seismic S.A.

The mely comple on of seismic acquisi on at Tapi Aike prior to the end of H1 2019 is a key opera onal milestone for the Company and one which ensures that the pathway to drilling Tapi Aike remains on track - with spud currently an cipated to take place in Q4 2019. The Company is working closely with its Argen nian partner, and operator of the Tapi Aike licence, CompañıáGeneral de Combus bles S.A. ("CGC"), to drill early in that window now that the seismic acquisition phase has completed.

Sesimic data acquired is now being processed by respected independent processing houses in Buenos Aires, with the processing of the eastern cube (Chiripa Oeste, 414 sq km) data by Wellﬁeld Services LTDA nearing comple on and the processing of western cube (Travesia de Arriba, 790 sq km) data being undertaken by Seismic Prospect S.R.L.

The acquisi on and processing of 3D seismic at Tapi Aike builds on the previous interpreta on of the large amount of historical 2D data that exists on the block (3,400 line km 2D with average line spacing of 4 km), which is guiding the processing priorities of the new 3D data.

Echo looks forward to upda ng shareholders in due course, and as appropriate, as it con nues to progress towards drilling.

For further information, please contact:

Echo Energy

m.hull@echoenergyplc.com

Martin Hull, Chief Executive Officer

Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

David Jones

Ben Jeynes

Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7907 8500

Giles Fitzpatrick

Andrew Chubb

Ernest Bell

Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

Jerry Keen

Vigo Communications (PR Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Echo Energy plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:08:05 UTC
