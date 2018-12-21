Log in
Echo Energy PLC

Independent Resources : AIM Rule 17 Disclosure

12/21/2018 | 06:05pm CET

RNS Number : 3443L Echo Energy PLC 21 December 2018

21 December 2018

Echo Energy plc

("Echo Energy" or the "Company")

AIM Rule 17 Disclosure

The Company announces, further to the Company's announcement of 2 November 2018, that Gavin Graham, a non-executive director of the Company, was formerly, in the five years prior to the date of that announcement, a director of Petrofac Energy Developments UK Ltd and Petrofac (Malaysia-PM 304) Ltd, and that Marco Fumagalli, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a director of Goldfinch SA on 27 November 2017.

For further information please contact:

Echo Energy

Fiona MacAulay, CEO f.macaulay@echoenergyplc.com

Martin Hull, Managing Director m.hull@echoenergyplc.com

Cenkos Securities (Nominated Adviser)

David Jones

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Hannam & Partners (Joint Corporate Broker)

Giles Fitzpatrick

Andrew Chubb

Ernest Bell

Shore Capital (Joint Corporate Broker)

Jerry Keen

Vigo Communications (PR Adviser)

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

+44 (0)20 7907 8500

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFMMZZVMVGRZM

Disclaimer

Echo Energy plc published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 17:04:08 UTC
