Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Echo Global Logistics, Inc.    ECHO

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.

(ECHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Echo Global Logistics : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 09:02am EDT

CHICAGO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on April 22, 2020 to discuss results. 

To participate: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics."

To listen to the webcast: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, http://ir.echo.com, for one year following the call.

To listen to an audio replay: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 1093203. The audio replay will be available through April 29, 2020.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Kyle Sauers
Chief Financial Officer
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-7695

Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-scheduled-for-wednesday-april-22-2020-301035400.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC
09:02aECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call ..
PR
02/28ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/05ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/05ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
01/30ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Adds Preferred Lanes and Suggested Loads to EchoDrive®
PR
01/17ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call..
PR
2019ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Launches EchoDrive Preferred Rewards Program
PR
2019ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Recognized by 2020 "Women on Boards" Campaign for Outsta..
PR
2019ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group