Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Echo Global Logistics, Inc.    ECHO

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.

(ECHO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Echo Global Logistics : Launches EchoDrive Preferred Rewards Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:39pm EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today it launched EchoDrive Preferred, a rewards program custom built for their vast carrier network.

Built as a tiered program with three levels of benefits, the program is a strategic way to attract and reward the most loyal carriers and drivers.

EchoDrive Preferred is a complement to Echo's proprietary EchoDrive web portal and mobile app that gives carriers real-time access to search, view, and bid on available loads. It gives dispatchers the ability to manage loads and drivers from one centralized location, while letting drivers provide real-time tracking and submit documents quickly, allowing for faster payment. 

"Before creating the rewards program, Echo conducted extensive research, surveying our large carrier base to assess what they valued. Based on this feedback, our program was built specifically for our carriers," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We sought to put together a set of benefits exclusive to Echo in order to continue to differentiate ourselves and strengthen our relationships with our carriers."

EchoDrive Preferred provides early freight access via EchoDrive and enhanced payment terms based on a carrier's relationship with Echo. The program offers Ryder discounts on truck leases, preventative maintenance programs, and rental equipment. In addition, the program provides fuel and additional discounts via Wex including maintenance, discounts on inspections, and roadside service.

The EchoDrive Preferred rewards program will continue to strengthen the relationships Echo has with existing carriers and help them add to their already large network of over 50,000 carriers.

"Echo continuously assesses the marketplace and evaluates needs and opportunities to provide a more valuable experience for everyone involved in the shipping process," said Jay Gustafson, SVP of Marketplace Solutions at Echo. "This is just another way we respond to the needs of our network of carrier partners which also leverages our EchoDrive web portal and mobile app."  

For more information about EchoDrive Preferred, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/preferred

To become a carrier or enroll in the program, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/signup

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-launches-echodrive-preferred-rewards-program-300962513.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC
04:39pECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Launches EchoDrive Preferred Rewards Program
PR
10/31ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Recognized by 2020 "Women on Boards" Campaign for Outsta..
PR
10/25ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
10/23ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
10/23ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/15ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Named to Global Trade's Top 50 Third-Party Logistics (3P..
PR
10/07ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call ..
PR
09/10ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Named 2019 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics
PR
08/13ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Named One of Chicago's 2019 Best and Brightest Companies..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group