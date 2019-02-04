Log in
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC. (ECHO)
  Report  
Echo Global Logistics Names Paula Frey Chief Human Resources Officer

02/04/2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that Paula Frey has been named Chief Human Resources Officer.

Prior to working at Echo, Ms. Frey worked at the Education Corporation of America as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer. From 2008 to 2015, Ms. Frey worked at Sears Holdings Corporation in multiple roles, including Senior HR Business Partner and Vice President of Human Resources. As the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer at Sears, Ms. Frey was responsible for driving organizational culture, employee engagement, and talent as well as increasing efficiencies for the organization.  

For 19 years, Ms. Frey was Senior Director of Human Resources at Motorola, where she worked in Mergers and Acquisitions, Business Partnering, Talent Acquisition, and Talent Management.

“We look forward to Paula’s contribution as we continue to expand critical positions in technology, sales, and operations,” said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. “Paula’s demonstrated leadership in performance management, supply chain, and workforce planning makes her a great addition to our company.”

Ms. Frey is a graduate of Illinois State University and holds a B.S. in Organizational Management.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

Zach Jecklin
VP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

© GlobeNewswire 2019
