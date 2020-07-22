Echo Global Logistics : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes the following financial measures defined as "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission: Net revenue, net revenue margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS and Free cash flow. Net revenue is calculated as revenue less transportation costs. Net revenue margin is calculated as net revenue (as previously defined) divided by revenue. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the effects of depreciation, amortization, cash and non-cash interest expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as previously defined) excluding the changes in contingent consideration and stock compensation expense. Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS is defined as fully diluted EPS excluding changes in contingent consideration, amortization, non-cash interest expense, stock compensation expense and the tax effect of these adjustments. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures. A reconciliation of Net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measure is included on the next slide. A reconciliation of Free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure is included on Slide 8. We believe such measures provide useful information to investors because they provide information about the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business.

Net revenue, net revenue margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS and Free cash flow are used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall operating performance. These measures may be different from similar measures used by other companies.The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to Slide 8 and the slides that follow this slide for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure.