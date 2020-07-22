Echo Global Logistics : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
07/22/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
July 22, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
Information concerning these risks, uncertainties and other factors is contained under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Review
dollars in millions, except per share data
Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
% Change
Revenue
$
514.7
$
553.8
(7.1)%
Net revenue(1)
$
88.0
$
100.6
(12.5)%
Net income
$
1.0
$
5.1
(81.2)%
EBITDA(1)
$
12.6
$
20.5
(38.6)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
14.8
$
23.1
(35.9)%
Fully diluted EPS
$
0.04
$
0.19
(80.8)%
Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS(1)
$
0.19
$
0.42
(54.9)%
For a description and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Appendix included in this presentation.
Key Takeaways
The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of a decrease in less than truckload ("LTL") volume and a decline in revenue per shipment in both truckload ("TL") and LTL, offset by an increase in TL volume.
The decrease in second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was the result of the decrease in net revenue, primarily as a result of lower revenue but also due to lower TL and LTL margins.
Revenue by Mode
dollars in millions
Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
% Change
Truckload ("TL") revenue
$
352.2
$
362.3
(2.8)%
Less than truckload ("LTL") revenue
141.6
165.0
(14.2)%
Other revenue
21.0
26.5
(20.8)%
Revenue
$
514.7
$
553.8
(7.1)%
Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Key Takeaways
TL (includes Partial TL) revenue decline was driven by a 6% decrease in revenue per shipment, offset by a 3% increase in volume.
LTL revenue decline was driven by a 11% decrease in volume and a 3% decrease in revenue per shipment.
Revenue by Client Type
dollars in millions
Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
% Change
Transactional revenue
$
396.8
$
428.2
(7.3)%
Managed Transportation revenue
117.9
125.6
(6.1)%
Revenue
$
514.7
$
553.8
(7.1)%
Key Takeaways
The decrease in Transactional revenue was driven primarily by a 7% decrease in TL (includes Partial TL) revenue per shipment and a 9% decrease in LTL volume, which is partially offset by a 4% increase in TL (includes Partial TL) volume.
The decrease in Managed Transportation revenue was driven by a decline in both LTL volume of 13% and LTL revenue per shipment of 3%.
Net Revenue and Revenue Analysis
dollars in millions
Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
Net revenue(1)
$
88.0
$
100.6
(12.5)%
Net revenue margin(1)
17.1 %
18.2 %
(106)
bps
TL revenue mix
68.4 %
65.4 %
301
bps
LTL revenue mix
27.5 %
29.8 %
(230)
bps
Other revenue mix
4.1 %
4.8 %
(71)
bps
Transactional revenue mix
77.1 %
77.3 %
(24)
bps
Managed Transportation revenue mix
22.9 %
22.7 %
24
bps
(1)Non-GAAP financial measure calculated as revenue less transportation costs. For a description and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the Appendix included in this presentation.
Key Takeaways
The year-over-year decrease in net revenue margin resulted from a mode shift towards TL as well as lower LTL and TL margins.
The increase in our TL revenue mix was driven by an increase in TL volume.
Expense Summary
dollars in millions
Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
Revenue
$
514.7
$
553.8
(7.1)%
Net revenue(1)
$
88.0
$
100.6
(12.5)%
Commission expense
$
26.6
$
31.1
(14.4)%
Percent of net revenue
30.2 %
30.9 %
(66)
bps
Change in contingent consideration
$
(0.1)
$
0.2
(138.1)%
Percent of net revenue
(0.1) %
0.2 %
(29)
bps
Stock compensation expense
$
2.3
$
2.4
(4.4)%
Percent of net revenue
2.6 %
2.4 %
22
bps
Other selling, general and administrative
$
46.6
$
46.5
0.4 %
Percent of net revenue
53.0 %
46.2 %
679
bps
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
75.5
$
80.1
(5.8)%
Percent of net revenue
85.7 %
79.7 %
607
bps
Depreciation
$
7.0
$
6.8
4.1 %
Percent of net revenue
8.0 %
6.7 %
127
bps
Amortization
$
2.8
$
3.0
(8.8)%
Percent of net revenue
3.1 %
3.0 %
13
bps
Cash interest expense
$
1.2
$
1.3
(12.5)%
Percent of net revenue
1.3 %
1.3 %
-
bps
Non-cash interest expense
$
0.2
$
2.2
(90.0)%
Percent of net revenue
0.2 %
2.2 %
(194)
bps
Non-GAAP tax rate
24.8 %
25.0 %
Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
For a description and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the Appendix included in this presentation.
Key Takeaways
Commission expense decreased due to lower net revenue and automation initiatives that reduced commission expense as a percentage of net revenue, despite a higher TL mix.
Non-cashinterest expense decreased due to the settling of convertible notes on May 1, 2020.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Data
Selected Cash Flow Data
dollars in millions
Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2020
2019
% Change
Cash generated from operations
$
26.1
$
27.1
(3.8)%
Capital expenditures
(5.1)
(6.8)
(25.1)%
Free cash flow(1)
$
21.0
$
20.3
3.3 %
Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the Appendix to this presentation.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
dollars in millions
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35.4
$
34.6
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
304.9
287.0
Current assets
352.0
336.2
Current liabilities
253.4
230.4
Long-term debt, net
143.8
-
Convertible notes, net
-
156.3
Stockholders' equity
$
377.4
$
383.3
Key Takeaways
• The Company settled its $69.2M in principal convertible notes during Q2 2020 by drawing on its existing ABL Facility.
Liquidity Summary
Key Takeaways
• Liquidity Metrics at June 30, 2020
Cash Balance: $35.4M
300
Outstanding ABL Balance: $145M
Excess ABL Availability: $82.4M
200
Total Available Liquidity: $117.8M
• Q2 2020 Financing Activities
$69.2M of outstanding convertible notes matured on
100
May 1, 2020
ABL line of credit was used to finance maturity of convertible notes
Repaid $25M of ABL line of credit during Q2
0
Summary of ABL Credit Facility(1)
Maximum loan amount: $350 million
Collateral: 85% advance rate on eligible AR
AR availability at June 30, 2020: $227.4 million
Interest Rate: LIBOR + 150 bps or LIBOR + 125bps if borrowing less than 50% of availability
Maturity date: October 23, 2023
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of at least 1.0
Available Liquidity - June 30, 2020
22762..84 (145262.80)
117.8
35.4
Cash Balance
ABL
ABL Debt
Total Liquidity
Availability
Balance
Net balance of $82.4M represents the total excess ABL availability.
For a copy of the full credit agreement, please reference: https:// echogloballogisticsinc.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings
Guidance
Q3 2020
•
Revenue:
$565M - $615M
•
Commission:
29.75% - 30.25%
•
G&A Costs:
$46.5M - $49.5M
•
Depreciation:
$7.2M
•
Cash Interest:
$1.1M
•
Share Count:
26.3M
Non-GAAPTax Rate: 25.0%
Excluded for Non-GAAP:
• Amortization:
$2.7M
Stock Compensation:$2.3M
Third Quarter 2020 Trends(1)
FY 2020
•
Revenue:
N/A
•
Commission:
29.75% - 30.25%
•
G&A Costs:
N/A
•
Depreciation:
$28.1M
•
Cash Interest:
$4.5M
•
Share Count:
26.4M
Non-GAAPTax Rate: 25.0%
Excluded for Non-GAAP:
•
Amortization:
$11.0M
•
Non-cash Interest:
$1.7M
•
Stock Compensation:
$11.5M
July per business day revenue up10%
July per business day TL shipmentsup12%
July per business day LTL shipments up9%
July net revenue margin approximately 15.0%
July trends are representative of the first 12 business days in the month.
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes the following financial measures defined as "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission: Net revenue, net revenue margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS and Free cash flow. Net revenue is calculated as revenue less transportation costs. Net revenue margin is calculated as net revenue (as previously defined) divided by revenue. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the effects of depreciation, amortization, cash and non-cash interest expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as previously defined) excluding the changes in contingent consideration and stock compensation expense. Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS is defined as fully diluted EPS excluding changes in contingent consideration, amortization, non-cash interest expense, stock compensation expense and the tax effect of these adjustments. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures. A reconciliation of Net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measure is included on the next slide. A reconciliation of Free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure is included on Slide 8. We believe such measures provide useful information to investors because they provide information about the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business.
Net revenue, net revenue margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS and Free cash flow are used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall operating performance. These measures may be different from similar measures used by other companies.The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to Slide 8 and the slides that follow this slide for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended June 30,
dollars in millions, except per share data
2020
(unaudited)
2019
% change
Revenue
$
514.7
$
553.8
(7.1)%
Transportation costs
426.7
453.2
(5.8)%
Net revenue(1)
$
88.0
$
100.6
(12.5)%
Net income
$
1.0
$
5.1
(81.2)%
Depreciation
7.0
6.8
4.1 %
Amortization
2.8
3.0
(8.8)%
Non-cash interest expense
0.2
2.2
(90.0)%
Cash interest expense
1.2
1.3
(12.5)%
Income tax expense
0.4
2.1
(79.9)%
EBITDA(1)
$
12.6
$
20.5
(38.6)%
Change in contingent consideration
(0.1)
0.2
(138.1)%
Stock compensation expense
2.3
2.4
(4.4)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
14.8
$
23.1
(35.9)%
Fully diluted EPS
$
0.04
$
0.19
(80.8)%
Change in contingent consideration
(0.00)
0.01
(138.9)%
Amortization
0.11
0.11
(6.8)%
Non-cash interest expense
0.01
0.08
(89.8)%
Stock compensation expense
0.09
0.09
(2.3)%
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.05)
(0.06)
(26.3)%
Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS(1)
$
0.19
$
0.42
(54.9)%
Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
(1)For a description of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, please refer to the first page of the Appendix to this presentation.
Historical Financial Statements
dollars in millions, except per share data
(unaudited)
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Transactional revenue
$
412.1
$
428.2
$
433.3
$
411.2
$
1,684.9
$
428.4
$
396.8
Managed Transportation revenue
125.9
125.6
128.1
120.5
500.1
122.7
117.9
Revenue
538.1
553.8
561.4
531.7
2,185.0
551.0
514.7
Transportation costs
439.3
453.2
464.5
442.0
1,798.9
461.1
426.7
Net revenue(1)
98.8
100.6
97.0
89.7
386.0
89.9
88.0
Commission expense
30.0
31.1
29.1
26.8
117.0
27.2
26.6
Change in contingent consideration
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.5
1.1
0.0
(0.1)
Stock compensation expense
2.8
2.4
2.5
2.4
10.2
4.6
2.3
Other selling, general and administrative
47.1
46.5
46.1
45.3
184.9
47.8
46.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
80.2
80.1
77.7
75.1
313.1
79.7
75.5
Depreciation
6.3
6.8
6.8
6.7
26.6
7.0
7.0
Amortization
3.2
3.0
2.8
2.8
11.8
2.8
2.8
Depreciation and amortization
9.5
9.8
9.6
9.5
38.4
9.8
9.8
Income from operations
9.1
10.7
9.7
5.1
34.5
0.5
2.8
Cash interest expense
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.3
5.3
1.3
1.2
Non-cash interest expense
2.0
2.2
1.6
1.6
7.3
1.5
0.2
Interest expense, net
3.4
3.6
2.8
2.8
12.6
2.8
1.4
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes
5.7
7.1
6.8
2.2
21.9
(2.3)
1.4
Income tax expense
(2.2)
(2.1)
(2.0)
(0.8)
(7.0)
(0.6)
(0.4)
Net income (loss)
$
3.5
$
5.1
$
4.8
$
1.4
$
14.8
$
(2.9)
$
1.0
Fully diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.13
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.05
$
0.55
$
(0.11)
0.04
Diluted shares(1)(2)
27.5
26.8
26.5
26.6
26.8
26.0
26.2
Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
(1)Net revenue is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure calculated as revenue less transportation costs.
(2)For the three months ended March 31, 2020, 181,830 incremental shares related to stock-based awards were not included in the computation of diluted loss per common share because of the net loss during the period. Diluted shares used in the reconciliation of non-GAAP fully diluted EPS was 26,188,474.