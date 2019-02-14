Log in
EchoStar : Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

02/14/2019 | 05:07pm EST

February 14, 2019


Download PDF

ENGLEWOOD, CO, February 14, 2019-EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-815-1625 (US) and 716-247-5178 (International), Conference ID 2185925.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

###

Contacts:
EchoStar Investor Relations
Deepak Dutt
301-428-1686
Deepak.Dutt@echostar.com

EchoStar Media Relations
Sharyn Nerenberg
301-428-7124
Sharyn.Nerenberg@echostar.com

Disclaimer

EchoStar Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 22:06:16 UTC
