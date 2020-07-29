EchoStar : Hughes Announces New JUPITER System Features to Power Higher Efficiencies and Performance

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced the release of the newest set of features for the JUPITER™ System, the company's Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform for broadband satellite services. Already the most widely used VSAT system in the world, the JUPITER platform is the system of choice for network operators, governments, mobile networks, and aeronautical and maritime service providers. Packaged into Release 7.4 are the company's latest improvements in return channel performance and efficiency as well as new functionality supporting Layer 2 network implementations.

"More and more mobile network operators, governments, mobility service providers and satellite operators around the world are coming to us for technology solutions to extend network reach, fulfill Universal Service Obligations and help connect the unconnected," said Bhanu Durvasula, vice president, International division, Hughes. "That's why our latest innovations boost the efficiency and performance of the JUPITER System in transporting ever increasing amounts of broadband while interoperating seamlessly with terrestrial networks."

Some of the enhancements now available in JUPITER System Release 7.4 include:

Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM) on Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) return channels. For many years, satellite operators have enjoyed significant efficiencies through the implementation of ACM on the DVB-S2X forward channel. Now, with ACM on the TDMA return channel, operators can realize similar efficiencies – up to 30% bandwidth savings, in some cases.

Another new feature is the ability to switch return channels automatically, based on traffic characteristics, processing MF-TDMA (with ACM) and DVB-S2X transmissions. New Functionality for Layer 2 Transport Support. These advances enable higher efficiency through extended implementation of acceleration of higher level protocols within the Layer 2 transport scheme.

Creating one of the largest Layer 2 satellite backhaul networks in the world, JUPITER System technology has been installed at more than 1,500 cellular base stations providing universal services to citizens throughout Indonesia. The project, which was announced last year, involves multiple service providers, including Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), deploying cellular backhaul and Internet access sites throughout the country.

"We are pleased with the performance of the Hughes JUPITER System in supporting Layer 2 backhaul connectivity," said Adi Rahman Adiwoso, chief executive officer at PSN. "Layer 2 is an important capability for deploying cellular backhaul over satellite as it greatly simplifies network planning."

