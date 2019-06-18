Echostar : Hughes JUPITER System Chosen by Five Service Providers to Power Satellite Broadband Services throughout Indonesia

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunicAsia, Meeting Room: MELATI 4001B (Level 4) – Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that its JUPITER™ System platform has been selected by five service providers to help bridge the digital divide across Indonesia. The service providers – including Lintasarta, Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), Teleglobal and Telkom/TelkomSat – won the tender bids from BAKTI, a division of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information, to deploy 8,000 cellular backhaul and Internet access sites using over 7 GHz of satellite capacity across multiple satellites.

Each service provider independently chose the JUPITER System as part of its winning solution to extend cellular services to Indonesians in areas outside the reach of terrestrial (fiber or microwave) networks and to connect government offices and community centers to the Internet.

"The selection of the JUPITER System by each of the winning service providers is testament to the value of Hughes technology in meeting operator needs for high performing, economical and efficient satellite solutions," said Vaibhav Magow, associate vice president, International Division at Hughes. "The JUPITER System shines as the platform of choice in Indonesia and around the world, with its superior architecture enabling cost-effective satellite broadband to connect the unconnected."

BAKTI required that the winning bidders employ High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) capacity, necessitating a flexible ground system solution that readily accommodates HTS spot-beams. Moreover, the latest JUPITER technology incorporates Layer 2 functionality to seamlessly integrate high traffic terrestrial and satellite traffic – supporting the acceleration of 16,000 TCP sessions – an essential feature for applications with many simultaneous users, such as cellular backhaul.

Designed with advanced DVB-S2X, the JUPITER System employs 16APSK return channels to deliver more bits per Hertz, which, combined with reduced spacing of the return channel, yields higher bandwidth efficiency and lower service cost for operators.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

Hughes at CommunicAsia 2019: Connecting People, Enterprises and Things

Hughes will attend CommunicAsia 18-20 June at the Marina Bay Sands / Suntec in Singapore, showcasing how consumers, businesses, governments and communities throughout Asia-Pacific benefit from the connected experiences enabled by Hughes technologies and services, today…and tomorrow. See Hughes executives at CommunicAsia for unique perspective on connecting people, enterprises and things – including GEO HTS and LEO systems; Community Wi-Fi and cellular backhaul solutions; aero and maritime connectivity; and more.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-jupiter-system-chosen-by-five-service-providers-to-power-satellite-broadband-services-throughout-indonesia-300870762.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC