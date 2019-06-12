Echostar : Hughes JUPITER System Selected by KBZ Gateway

June 12, 2019

KBZ Gateway chooses Hughessatellite backhaul solution to bring cellular mobile connectivity to people outside the reach of terrestrial networks

Singapore, June 12, 2019- CommunicAsia, Meeting Room: MELATI 4001B (Level 4) - Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the world's leading provider of broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that KBZ Gateway Company Limited(KBZ Gateway), the fastest growing VSAT and Teleport Service Provider in Myanmar, has chosen the Hughes JUPITER™ System to expand the cellular network reach of its customer, a leading Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Myanmar and internationally. The JUPITER System enables a satellite backhaul solution for the MNO to extend services cost-effectively across hundreds of cell site locations outside the reach of terrestrial fixed networks, bringing connectivity to millions of Myanamar nationals. It also lays the foundation for 4G implementations as well as enhanced enterprise network offerings throughout the nation.

'As a Hughes customer for many years, we know the value Hughes brings in its JUPITER technology and in managing network deployments effectively,' said Mr. Naing Tun Kyaw, managing director, KBZ Gateway. Mr. Virender Singh, CTO, KBZ Gateway, added, 'With Hughes, we are able to implement a commercially sustainable proposition that meets our customer's current and future technical requirements for extending mobile reach throughout Myanmar.'

'We are proud to partner with KBZ Gateway to help them deliver a solution that helps bridge the digital divide in Myanmar,' said Vaibhav Magow, assistant vice president, International Division, Hughes. 'KBZ Gateway knows the advantages of the JUPITER System first-hand in yielding the highest possible performance, efficiency and economics for a satellite solution that helps connect the unconnected.'

The Hughes JUPITER System has the packet processing capability to support speeds up to 300 Mbps and acceleration of 16,000 TCP sessions, both of which are essential features for powering applications with multiple users, such as cellular backhaul. The ability to achieve reduced spacing as well as 8PSK and 16APSK modulation on the return channel yields higher bandwidth efficiency and lower service cost for operators. Moreover, the system is designed with 4G backhaul in mind, accelerating traffic to yield reductions in recurring operational costs.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

Hughes at CommunicAsia 2019: Connecting People, Enterprises and Things

Hughes will attend CommunicAsia, 18-20 June, at the Marina Bay Sands / Suntec in Singapore, showcasing how consumers, businesses, governments and communities throughout Asia-Pacific benefit from the connected experiences enabled by Hughes technologies and services, today…and tomorrow. See Hughes executives at CommunicAsia for unique perspective on connecting people, enterprises and things - including GEO HTS and LEO systems; community Wi-Fi and cellular backhaul solutions; aero and maritime connectivity; and more.

About KBZ Gateway Co. Ltd.

KBZ Gateway, Myanamar's premier VSAT, Teleport and Datacenter service provider, is one of the fastest growing telecommunications companies in Myanmar and is a wholly owned subsidiary of KBZ Group, which comprises industry leaders in mining, banking, finance, aviation, insurance, manufacturing, agriculture, real estate, trading, healthcare, tourism and hospitality.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStaron Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.