Echostar : Hughes JUPITER System Selected to Power New Indonesian High-Throughput Satellite

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that its JUPITER™ System has been chosen as the ground network platform for a new satellite over Indonesia. The contract for construction and operation of the 150 Gbps "Multifunctional Satellite" has been awarded by the Government of Indonesia, through its Ministry of Communication and Informatics, to the PSN Consortium led by PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), the first private satellite telecommunication and information service provider in Indonesia. Hughes will provide the ground system to enable broadband satellite connectivity across the island nation.

"As a national satellite company, PSN is very proud and grateful for the full trust placed in us to provide such key infrastructure for the development of Indonesia, and we hope this network will make the Internet accessible to all Indonesians wherever they are in the Archipelago," said Adi Rahman Adiwoso, chief executive officer at PSN, speaking on behalf of the PSN Consortium. "As a customer of Hughes for many years, we know first-hand the capabilities of the JUPITER System and that it is the right solution for this nationally important project."

"It is all but impossible to provide terrestrial connectivity across Indonesia and its thousands of islands," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International Division at Hughes. "The Multifunctional Satellite operating with the Hughes JUPITER System will accelerate the closing of the digital divide for all of Indonesia, and we are proud to be a part of this important effort with our longstanding customer PSN and their partners in the PSN Consortium."

In addition to PSN, the PSN Consortium includes Indonesian companies PT Pintar Nusantara Sejahtera, PT Dian Semesta Sentosa and PT Nusantara Satelit Sejahtera.

Utilizing a JUPITER System operating over its Nusantara Satu (PSN VI) High Throughput Satellite, PSN currently delivers broadband services to consumers and enterprises and powers 2,000 Community Wi-Fi Hotspots, providing satellite Internet access to one million Indonesians.

Employing the advanced DVB-S2X industry standard, the JUPITER System is becoming the platform of choice by operators globally, delivering high capacity and efficiency for any satellite broadband implementation. A family of terminals can be readily configured for all customer markets – consumer, enterprise and government – and JUPITER System gateways can be scaled to the multi-Gbps capacity requirements of next-generation HTS systems such as the Multifunctional Satellite.

For more information about the Hughes JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types tocustomers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC