Echostar : PHSAT Selects the Hughes JUPITER System to Power Efficient and Reliable Connectivity for Businesses in the Philippines

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the world's leading provider of broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that PHSAT Telecom Solutions, Inc. (PHSAT), has chosen the Hughes JUPITER™ System to enable Internet services for its small-to-medium enterprise (SME) customers. PHSAT, providing domestic and international telecommunication services to businesses throughout the Philippines, selected the JUPITER System to improve the efficiency and performance of satellite broadband services to its customer base while laying the foundation for future 4G implementations.

"We decided to partner with Hughes because of their global presence and longstanding leadership in the marketplace," said Roy Daantos, Vice President for Operations, PHSAT. "The Hughes JUPITER System is helping us achieve connectivity that is vital to us and our fellow Philippine citizens, and we look forward to a successful relationship for many years to come."

"We are proud to work with PHSAT to help reach their connectivity goals with our JUPITER System enabling high performance and efficiency for their satellite services," said Vaibhav Magow, associate vice president, International Division, Hughes. "The benefits our service provider customers realize through the JUPITER System ultimately apply to their customers, increasing quality of life through Internet access in schools, workplaces and communities around the globe."

PHSAT aims to provide Internet service to underserved and unserved areas in the Philippines and increase Internet speed and reliability throughout the nation. The JUPITER system, with terminals capable of 300 Mbps of throughput plus acceleration of 16,000 TCP sessions, will help support PHSAT in achieving those goals.

For more information about the JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

About PHSAT Telecom Solutions, Inc. (PHSAT)

PHSAT is a new entrant in the Philippine telecommunications industry, with primary focus on delivering internet connectivity via satellite technology, and currently operating and managing the VSAT operations of a major telecommunications company in the Philippines.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility, and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

