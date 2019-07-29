EZAG to set up radiopharmaceutical production facility in ChinaEckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG:

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Alliance

EZAG to set up radiopharmaceutical production facility in China



29.07.2019

Berlin, 29 July 2019 - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechik AG (S-DAX, ISIN DE0005659700) and Chengdu New Radiomedicine Technology Co. Ltd. (CNRT) have finalized an agreement about setting up, in Chengdu, PR China, a new production facility for radiopharmaceuticals used in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinomas. The virtual joint venture will duplicate in China the manufacturing process of EZAG's existing German plant, thereby securing identical product quality and sufficient future capacity for the growing market of medical products based on Yttrium-90.

While CNRT will be primarily responsible for production, Eckert & Ziegler will be the exclusive global agent for sales and marketing and the point of contact for customers. "We are very happy to have found a strong strategic partner to provide Chinese cancer patients with effective and affordable radiopharmaceuticals", comments Andreas Eckert, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler. "Furthermore, the arrangement will allow pharmaceutical companies worldwide to receive their raw material in the familiar, consistent EZAG quality now from several facilities, thereby easing capacity and production planning".

The operational start of the new production line is timed to coincidence with the approval of various Y-90 based products for hepatocellular carcinomas that are currently under review by the Chinese authorities (CFDA).

With around 800 employees Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. The core businesses of Eckert & Ziegler are nuclear-medical imaging, industrial radiometry and cancer therapy.

