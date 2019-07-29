Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG

(EUZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EZAG to set up radiopharmaceutical production facility in ChinaEckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:45am EDT

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Alliance
EZAG to set up radiopharmaceutical production facility in ChinaEckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG:

29.07.2019 / 15:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Berlin, 29 July 2019 - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechik AG (S-DAX, ISIN DE0005659700) and Chengdu New Radiomedicine Technology Co. Ltd. (CNRT) have finalized an agreement about setting up, in Chengdu, PR China, a new production facility for radiopharmaceuticals used in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinomas. The virtual joint venture will duplicate in China the manufacturing process of EZAG's existing German plant, thereby securing identical product quality and sufficient future capacity for the growing market of medical products based on Yttrium-90.

While CNRT will be primarily responsible for production, Eckert & Ziegler will be the exclusive global agent for sales and marketing and the point of contact for customers. "We are very happy to have found a strong strategic partner to provide Chinese cancer patients with effective and affordable radiopharmaceuticals", comments Andreas Eckert, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler. "Furthermore, the arrangement will allow pharmaceutical companies worldwide to receive their raw material in the familiar, consistent EZAG quality now from several facilities, thereby easing capacity and production planning".

The operational start of the new production line is timed to coincidence with the approval of various Y-90 based products for hepatocellular carcinomas that are currently under review by the Chinese authorities (CFDA).

About Eckert & Ziegler.
With around 800 employees Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. The core businesses of Eckert & Ziegler are nuclear-medical imaging, industrial radiometry and cancer therapy.
Contributing to saving lives.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com


29.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 848275

 
End of News DGAP News Service

848275  29.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
09:45aEZAG TO SET UP RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL P :
EQ
07/26ECKERT & ZIEGLER : EMA Grants Drug Designation to EZAG Affiliate
EQ
07/25ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
07/22ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share.
EQ
06/06Grenke to Replace Wacker Chemie on MDAX Index on June 24
DJ
06/06ECKERT & ZIEGLER : will be admitted to SDax
EQ
05/30ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Shareholders approve dividend of 1.20 EUR. Frank Perschmann j..
EQ
05/14ECKERT & ZIEGLER : will be admitted to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index
EQ
05/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER : off to a strong start in 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 178 M
EBIT 2019 26,7 M
Net income 2019 18,9 M
Finance 2019 58,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,8x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 631 M
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 110,00  €
Last Close Price 123,20  €
Spread / Highest target -10,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlev Ganten Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Member-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG98.70%702
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%347 095
PFIZER-1.28%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%232 404
NOVARTIS24.44%213 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group