Eckert & Ziegler 2018: Revenue and earnings higher than expected

Berlin, 21 January 2019. Based on preliminary, unaudited calculations Eckert & Ziegler AG will generate sales of around 180 Mio. EUR and earnings per share of presumably 3.05 EUR for the financial year 2018. Earnings which already include the non-recurring expenses for the planned merger between EZAG and BEBIG will therewith exceed by approximately 10% the profit guidance of 2.80 EUR per share. The complete figures for the financial year 2018 will be published on 28 March 2019. Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

