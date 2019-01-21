|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Eckert & Ziegler 2018: Revenue and earnings higher than expected
21-Jan-2019 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Berlin, 21 January 2019. Based on preliminary, unaudited calculations Eckert & Ziegler AG will generate sales of around 180 Mio. EUR and earnings per share of presumably 3.05 EUR for the financial year 2018. Earnings which already include the non-recurring expenses for the planned merger between EZAG and BEBIG will therewith exceed by approximately 10% the profit guidance of 2.80 EUR per share.
The complete figures for the financial year 2018 will be published on 28 March 2019.
Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de
21-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|
|13125 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|49 30 941084-112
|E-mail:
|karolin.riehle@ezag.de
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
767923 21-Jan-2019 CET/CEST