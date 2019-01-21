Log in
ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG (EUZ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 07:40:43 am
80.7 EUR   +3.46%
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2017ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2017ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : annual earnings release
Eckert & Ziegler 2018: Revenue and earnings higher than expected

01/21/2019 | 06:50am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Eckert & Ziegler 2018: Revenue and earnings higher than expected

21-Jan-2019 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 21 January 2019. Based on preliminary, unaudited calculations Eckert & Ziegler AG will generate sales of around 180 Mio. EUR and earnings per share of presumably 3.05 EUR for the financial year 2018. Earnings which already include the non-recurring expenses for the planned merger between EZAG and BEBIG will therewith exceed by approximately 10% the profit guidance of 2.80 EUR per share.

The complete figures for the financial year 2018 will be published on 28 March 2019.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

21-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 49 30 941084-138
Fax: 49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

767923  21-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
