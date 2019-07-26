Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG

(EUZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eckert & Ziegler: EMA Grants Drug Designation to EZAG Affiliate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler: EMA Grants Drug Designation to EZAG Affiliate

26.07.2019 / 15:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Berlin, July 26, 2019. Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) has announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted an Orphan Drug Designation to its orally applied new chemical entity Myelo001 (Imidazolyl ethanamide pentandioic acid) for the treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). The positive EMA ruling follows the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 2018 decision to award an Orphan Drug Designation to Myelo001 for the treatment of ARS.

ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure to high levels of radiation, caused by a nuclear accident or attack. It can lead to severe health consequences, including death. The European Union (EU) and the US government, amongst other countries, are encouraging the development of new drugs to prevent or treat ARS.

Myelo001 is a new, clinical-stage adjuvant cancer therapy for the treatment of chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-induced myelosuppression. Preclinical and clinical studies have shown that Myelo001 applied orally is effective in reducing hematopoietic symptoms caused by chemotherapy and radiation. Comprehensive chronic toxicology and safety studies, as well as clinical studies, have confirmed an excellent safety profile of Myelo001.
The EU orphan designation program provides incentives to companies that are developing therapies for diseases which affect fewer than 5 in 10,000 people within the territory of the EU. The benefits of achieving Orphan Drug Designation include scientific advice by EMA on study protocols, regulatory fee reductions and waivers, as well as access to EU grants for drug development. Upon marketing approval, Myelo001 will benefit from 10 years of market exclusivity for the ARS indication within the EU's territory.

Therapies for ARS qualify as medical countermeasures (MCMs), which may be used in the event of a potential public health emergency caused by a biological, chemical, or radiological/nuclear material. MCMs are purchased and stockpiled by the EU through its Joint Procurement Agreement for MCMs, the US Department of Health and Human Services and US Department of Defense, as well as various other foreign governments and militaries

About Myelo Therapeutics.
Myelo Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company based in Berlin and Dresden, Germany, that is developing innovative treatments in areas of high unmet medical needs, such as Chemotherapy-induced Myelosuppression (CIM), Radiation-induced Myelosuppression (RIM), and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG has been listed on the stock exchange since 1999 and is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE0005659700). With around 800 employees, it is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.
Contributing to saving lives.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com


26.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847589

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847589  26.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
09:55aECKERT & ZIEGLER : EMA Grants Drug Designation to EZAG Affiliate
EQ
07/25ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
07/22ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share.
EQ
06/06Grenke to Replace Wacker Chemie on MDAX Index on June 24
DJ
06/06ECKERT & ZIEGLER : will be admitted to SDax
EQ
05/30ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Shareholders approve dividend of 1.20 EUR. Frank Perschmann j..
EQ
05/14ECKERT & ZIEGLER : will be admitted to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index
EQ
05/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER : off to a strong start in 2019
EQ
04/12ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Correction of a release from 11/04/2019 a..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 178 M
EBIT 2019 26,7 M
Net income 2019 18,9 M
Finance 2019 58,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,6x
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,29x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 110,00  €
Last Close Price 126,20  €
Spread / Highest target -12,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlev Ganten Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Member-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG102.92%719
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.57%348 131
PFIZER-1.74%236 896
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.61%228 723
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%228 723
NOVARTIS23.06%211 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group