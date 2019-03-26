Eckert & Ziegler : Increases Dividend

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Berlin, 26 March 2019. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), a specialist for isotope-based applications in medicine, science and industry achieved sales of approx. 168.7 million EUR in the fiscal year 2018. As the Supervisory Board stated at its balance sheet meeting, the net profit was 16.1 million EUR or 3.12 EUR per share. For the fiscal year 2019, a net profit of about EUR 18 million is expected.

At the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 29 May 2019, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.20 EUR per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.80 EUR per share).

The complete figures for the FY 2018 will be published on 5 April 2019.

Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

