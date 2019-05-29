DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Personnel

Eckert & Ziegler: Shareholders approve dividend of 1.20 EUR. Frank Perschmann joins Supervisory Board



29.05.2019 / 16:00

Berlin, 29 May 2019. Berlin-based Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), a specialist in isotope-related applications in medicine, science and industry is paying its shareholders a dividend increased by 50%, thus bringing it to 1.20 EUR (pevious year 0.80 EUR) for each dividend-bearing share in the financial year 2018. This was approved by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2019 and allows the shareholders to participate also this year in the company's success in the form of an increased dividend.

During the AGM on May 29, 2019 Frank Perschmann was elected as new member to the Supervisory Board. Frank Perschmann is a graduate engineer and disposes of an extensive expertise in management and IT issues. He follows Prof. Dr. Detlev Ganten whose term ended with this year's AGM. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board thank Prof. Dr. Ganten for his long-term and strong commitment for the company.



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), with around 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.

Contributing to saving lives.



