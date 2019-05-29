Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG

(EUZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eckert & Ziegler: Shareholders approve dividend of 1.20 EUR. Frank Perschmann joins Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Personnel
Eckert & Ziegler: Shareholders approve dividend of 1.20 EUR. Frank Perschmann joins Supervisory Board

29.05.2019 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Berlin, 29 May 2019. Berlin-based Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), a specialist in isotope-related applications in medicine, science and industry is paying its shareholders a dividend increased by 50%, thus bringing it to 1.20 EUR (pevious year 0.80 EUR) for each dividend-bearing share in the financial year 2018. This was approved by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 29, 2019 and allows the shareholders to participate also this year in the company's success in the form of an increased dividend.

During the AGM on May 29, 2019 Frank Perschmann was elected as new member to the Supervisory Board. Frank Perschmann is a graduate engineer and disposes of an extensive expertise in management and IT issues. He follows Prof. Dr. Detlev Ganten whose term ended with this year's AGM. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board thank Prof. Dr. Ganten for his long-term and strong commitment for the company.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), with around 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.
Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com


29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 49 30 941084-138
Fax: 49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 816515

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816515  29.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
10:05aECKERT & ZIEGLER : Shareholders approve dividend of 1.20 EUR. Frank Perschmann j..
EQ
05/14ECKERT & ZIEGLER : will be admitted to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index
EQ
05/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER : off to a strong start in 2019
EQ
04/12ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Correction of a release from 11/04/2019 a..
EQ
04/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and Eckert &..
PU
04/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
04/09ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
04/05ECKERT & ZIEGLER : delivers a record result
PU
04/05ECKERT & ZIEGLER : delivers a record result
EQ
04/02ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 180 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 18,8 M
Finance 2019 42,8 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 28,45
P/E ratio 2020 26,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlev Ganten Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Member-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG67.59%611
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.59%363 929
PFIZER-3.89%232 961
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.46%230 947
NOVARTIS19.07%222 747
MERCK AND COMPANY5.04%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About