Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG (EUZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:45pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2018 / 17:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Maennig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005659700

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.85 EUR 4885.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.8500 EUR 4885.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


18.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45579  18.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
05:55pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:55pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:50pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:50pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:45pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:45pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:40pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:40pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:35pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05:35pECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 158 M
EBIT 2018 20,1 M
Net income 2018 13,8 M
Finance 2018 41,1 M
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 18,01
P/E ratio 2019 16,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 249 M
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,5 €
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gudrun Erzgräber Member-Supervisory Board
Detlev Ganten Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Jörg Hinke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG25.05%286
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%374 137
PFIZER20.87%261 274
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.56%205 499
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%191 007
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.