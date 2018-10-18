Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Wolfgang
|Last name(s):
|Maennig
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|48.85 EUR
|4885.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|48.8500 EUR
|4885.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
