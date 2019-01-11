Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Eckert & Ziegler AG    EUZ   DE0005659700

ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG (EUZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 06:01:43 am
66.8 EUR   +1.21%
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2017ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2017ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:20am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.01.2019 / 11:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Street: Robert-Rössle-Str.10
Postal code: 13125
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EUDABLUKXCKG48

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JP Morgan Asset Management (UK) Limited
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 0.01 % 3.03 % 5,292,983
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005659700 0 159,948 0.00 % 3.02 %
Total 159,948 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Stock Lending (Right to Recall) n/a n/a 488 0.01 %
    Total 488 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Jan 2019


11.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765361  11.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765361&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
05:20aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Approves Merger w..
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Approves Merger w..
EQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER Q3/2018 : Increase in Revenue in all Business Segments
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER Q3/2018 : Increase in Revenue in all Business Segments
EQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG : quaterly earnings release
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZ : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 165 M
EBIT 2018 23,0 M
Net income 2018 14,5 M
Finance 2018 40,9 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 24,18
P/E ratio 2019 21,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 349 M
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 61,0 €
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gudrun Erzgräber Member-Supervisory Board
Detlev Ganten Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Jörg Hinke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER AG6.97%416
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.09%345 787
PFIZER-0.71%251 372
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.18%223 043
NOVARTIS2.76%221 240
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.53%196 094
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.