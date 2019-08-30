DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Eckert & Ziegler to supply radioisotopes to Alpha Tau



30 August 2019

Berlin, 30 August 2019. Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700) yesterday signed a multi-year supply agreement with Alpha Tau Medical (Tel Aviv, Israel) for the supply of Thorium-228. The radioisotope is used for the production of Alpha DaRT, a new innovative therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Alpha Tau is currently running multiple global clinical trials with promising results and expects to receive marketing authorizations soon.

"We are pleased with this order, which demonstrates the increasing interest in alpha emitters for cancer treatment. Alpha particles are well suited for the treatment of different tumor types due to their high energy and short-range. They destroy the cancer cell by causing complex double-strand DNA breaks from which the cancer cell cannot recover," explained Dr. Lutz Helmke, Executive Board member at Eckert & Ziegler and Head of the Radiopharmaceutical Segment.



"With Eckert & Ziegler, we have found an isotope specialist that supports our innovative Alpha DaRT therapy. We appreciate Eckert & Ziegler's ongoing help and look forward to a fruitful ongoing relationship as we continue our clinical trials and prepare for regulatory approvals and product launches around the globe," added Uzi Sofer, CEO of Alpha Tau.



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with around 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



About Alpha Tau Medical

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli biotech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of the first alpha-radiation based cancer treatment for solid tumors - the Alpha DaRT. For more information, please visit www.alphatau.com.



