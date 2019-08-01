Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG : Joint Venture signing ceremony between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG and TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. held today more ...

Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2019. Today, TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., part of the TCL Healthcare Group, a listed Chinese company and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH, belonging to Eckert & Ziegler AG, signed a joint venture contract. Both parties have entered into an agreement to develop, manufacture and distribute a HDR afterloader for the Chinese market. The joint venture will trade under TCL Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Healthcare (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., and 49% owned by Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH and 51% owned by TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.



Picture from the signing ceremony between Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG and Member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG, and Mr. George Chan, Chairman of TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd at Beaufort Terrace in Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai, today

The signing ceremony was held at the Beaufort Terrace in Yu Garden in Shanghai in the presence of Mr. Zhao Zi Lin, Chairman of the China Medical Equipment Association, and Mrs. Johanna Spee, Regional Head of the German Chamber of Commerce as well as press and media representatives. Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG and Member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG states: 'The founding of TCL Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Healthcare (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. is a further important step for Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG to enhance its position in the Chinese radiation oncology market. In the past, we have already introduced LDR prostate and ophthalmic brachytherapy products, and the MultiSource afterloader system to the country. Now, with the new development and production facilities, we will be able to offer specialized and affordable HDR brachytherapy solutions for the Chinese market. The joint venture will enable us to quickly adapt to customer needs in the country and will promote a significant competitive advantage.'

The management of TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. also sees significant advantages in the joint venture with Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: 'With Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, as a specialized brachytherapy provider standing for made-in-Germany quality and innovative HDR brachytherapy solutions such as integrated in-vivo dosimetry and being the first to introduce a miniaturised Co-60 source, we feel confident in entering the Chinese radiation oncology market. This, together with our experience in development, production, regulatory approval, and sales will be the key to the success of the joint venture. We look forward to providing a more affordable and accessible radiation oncology for China,' states George Chan, Chairman of TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

China has more than 4.2 million new cancer cases per year and a death rate of more than 2.8 million*. Lung, breast, esophagus, rectum, cervix, and prostate cancer were among the top new cases in 2018, and are body sites for which Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has already introduced specialized solutions. These will soon also serve Chinese patients.

*Source: gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/160-china-fact-sheets.pdf

About HDR brachytherapy

HDR brachytherapy allows radiation oncologists to deliver the radiation quickly, most often as an outpatient procedure. During this procedure a computer driven apparatus, called a remote afterloading device, pushes the radioactive source attached to a drive wire through transfer tubes and applicators to the treatment site. The radioactive source can be moved in millimeter increments and remain in a certain position (dwell position) for a predetermined amount of time to optimize the dose delivered. When the desired treatment dose has been achieved, the remote afterloading device automatically withdraws the radioactive source so there is no residual radiation or radioactivity.

HDR brachytherapy has been used since the 1960s and today is applied to treat cancers in body sites such as gynecological, rectal, prostate and breast. The procedure enables an accurate and precise tumor-specific radiation dose delivery in a shorter course of treatment compared to other types of radiation treatment modalities while preserving the structure and function of the organ(s) treated and nearby.

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

My partner in brachytherapy and radiation therapy

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company headquarters are in Germany, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as offices throughout Europe, Asia and the USA. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 145 people.

About TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (TCL Healthcare Equipment)

TCL Healthcare Group, established in 2009, is one of the leading suppliers of healthcare diagnostic imaging products in China. In 2018, TCL Healthcare Group decided to expand into third-party imaging services. This offers an opportunity for external investment into its healthcare equipment business. In January 2019, Mr. George Chan, former president of Siemens Healthcare Greater China, conducted a management buyout for TCL Healthcare Equipment with TCL Healthcare Group remained as a shareholder. This allows further investment to drive R&D and global distribution as well as its entry into radiation oncology therapy field.

