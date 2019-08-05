Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG : Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital to start eye tumor treatment with Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG`s Ru-106 Eye Applicators more ...

Berlin, Germany, August 5, 2019. The renowned Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital, the School of Medicine of the Cairo University, will soon start treating malignant melanomas, retinoblastomas, as well as other miscellaneous eye tumors, with Ru-106 brachytherapy.



Retinoblastoma in child´s eye

The Cairo-based teaching hospital, which was one of the first medical schools in Africa and the Middle East, expects to treat between 100 and 120 cases per year. These numbers are expected to increase by 30 to 40% during the second year. Prof. Dr. Hany Hamza, Head of Eye Oncology Unit Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital, with more than 15 years of experience in treating intraocular tumors, explains: 'Introducing Ru-106 eye tumor treatment to our hospital is also for therapeutic and teaching reasons. I am building a team of junior physicians to specialize in the management of intraocular tumors, and offering Ru-106 Eye Applicators with their proven efficacy while preserving the eye is a very valuable option to be included. Our specialized unit will be the first to treat intraocular tumors in a university hospital setting in Egypt.'

Prof. Dr. Hany Hamza and his team will provide its services free of charge to all patients who need such treatment. Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital is largest territorial referral center in Egypt, which receives patients from all over Egypt as well as neighboring countries. 'The Ru-106 Eye Applicators were supplied through a generous donation of an Egyptian company,' he adds.

About Ophthalmic Brachytherapy

The treatment of ocular tumors is selected according to the size and location of the lesion. Whenever possible, attempts are made to preserve the eye and vision. In many centers, brachytherapy is the first choice of treatment for uveal melanomas. This method is also useful for treating certain retinoblastomas and conjunctival melanomas.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG offers a series of reliable products for temporary brachytherapy of eye cancers. The company is the only global provider of Ru-106 (Ruthenium-106) Eye Applicators used to treat ocular melanoma and retinoblastoma. For over 30 years, ophthalmologists have favored Ru-106 Eye Applicators due to their superior design and technical features. Owing to the long half-life of Ru-106, the applicators can be used multiple times during a one-year period. With their slim design, they are particularly suitable for treating children.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG's ophthalmic product portfolio also includes COMS Eye Applicators, used together with IsoSeed® I-125.

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

My partner in brachytherapy and radiation therapy

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the healthcare industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are based in Germany, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as offices throughout Europe, Asia and the USA. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists, and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 145 people.

Contact:

Annica Witt

Marketing Communication Manager

marketing@bebig.com

www.bebig.com