Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG    EZBG   BE0974300320

ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG

(EZBG)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG : Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital to start eye tumor treatment with Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG`s Ru-106 Eye Applicators more ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Berlin, Germany, August 5, 2019. The renowned Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital, the School of Medicine of the Cairo University, will soon start treating malignant melanomas, retinoblastomas, as well as other miscellaneous eye tumors, with Ru-106 brachytherapy.


Retinoblastoma in child´s eye

The Cairo-based teaching hospital, which was one of the first medical schools in Africa and the Middle East, expects to treat between 100 and 120 cases per year. These numbers are expected to increase by 30 to 40% during the second year. Prof. Dr. Hany Hamza, Head of Eye Oncology Unit Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital, with more than 15 years of experience in treating intraocular tumors, explains: 'Introducing Ru-106 eye tumor treatment to our hospital is also for therapeutic and teaching reasons. I am building a team of junior physicians to specialize in the management of intraocular tumors, and offering Ru-106 Eye Applicators with their proven efficacy while preserving the eye is a very valuable option to be included. Our specialized unit will be the first to treat intraocular tumors in a university hospital setting in Egypt.'

Prof. Dr. Hany Hamza and his team will provide its services free of charge to all patients who need such treatment. Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital is largest territorial referral center in Egypt, which receives patients from all over Egypt as well as neighboring countries. 'The Ru-106 Eye Applicators were supplied through a generous donation of an Egyptian company,' he adds.

About Ophthalmic Brachytherapy
The treatment of ocular tumors is selected according to the size and location of the lesion. Whenever possible, attempts are made to preserve the eye and vision. In many centers, brachytherapy is the first choice of treatment for uveal melanomas. This method is also useful for treating certain retinoblastomas and conjunctival melanomas.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG offers a series of reliable products for temporary brachytherapy of eye cancers. The company is the only global provider of Ru-106 (Ruthenium-106) Eye Applicators used to treat ocular melanoma and retinoblastoma. For over 30 years, ophthalmologists have favored Ru-106 Eye Applicators due to their superior design and technical features. Owing to the long half-life of Ru-106, the applicators can be used multiple times during a one-year period. With their slim design, they are particularly suitable for treating children.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG's ophthalmic product portfolio also includes COMS Eye Applicators, used together with IsoSeed® I-125.

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG
My partner in brachytherapy and radiation therapy
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the healthcare industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are based in Germany, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as offices throughout Europe, Asia and the USA. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists, and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 145 people.

Contact:
Annica Witt
Marketing Communication Manager
marketing@bebig.com
www.bebig.com

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG
06:06aECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Kasr Alainy Teaching Hospital to start eye tumor treatm..
PU
08/01ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Joint Venture signing ceremony between Eckert & Ziegler..
PU
05/20ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : The National Cancer Center (NCCS) and Singapore Nationa..
PU
04/28ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : and Adaptiiv agree to align their systems to provide 3D..
PU
04/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and Ec..
PU
04/11ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Donation ceremony for the SagiNova® brachytherapy unit ..
PU
02/18ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and Ec..
AQ
01/04ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Meeting Minutes Extraordinary General Meeting more ...
PU
01/04ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Meeting Minutes Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA and Eckert & Z..
AQ
More news
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Hasselmann Managing Director & Director
Andreas Eckert Chairman
André Heß Non-Executive Director
Susanne Becker Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Steeger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG55.24%0
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA5.49%27 701
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%13 596
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 717
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 053
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED24.60%9 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group