Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG    EZBG   BE0974300320

ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG (EZBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 08:46:55 am
11.1 EUR   +0.91%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Meeting Minutes Extraordinary General Meeting more ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:09pm EST

Seneffe, January 4, 2019. The Minutes and all relevant documents regarding the Extraordinary General Assembly 2018 can be downloaded on the website: http://www.bebig.com/home/investors/shareholder_information/

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Euronext: EZBG; Reuters: EZBG.BR; Bloomberg: EZBG:BB) is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treat­ment of cancer using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are in Belgium, with production facilities in Germany and in the USA, as well as subsidiaries throughout Europe, the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 145 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA
Investor Relations
Tel.: +32 (0) 64 520 808
E-mail: ir@bebig.com

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 23:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG
06:09pECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Meeting Minutes Extraordinary General Meeting more ...
PU
04:29aECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Meeting Minutes Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA and Eckert & Z..
AQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : First patients treated with the SagiNova® HDR afterload..
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : to restructure its implant business more ...
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Convening Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting o..
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and Ec..
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG..
AQ
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG wi..
PU
2018ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG..
AQ
More news
Chart ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG
Duration : Period :
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Hasselmann Managing Director & Director
Andreas Eckert Chairman
André Heß Non-Executive Director
Susanne Becker Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Steeger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG4.76%0
FRESENIUS-2.78%27 632
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 023
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 311
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%8 610
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.28%8 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.