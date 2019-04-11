Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen – und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) - Completion of the sale of the full EZAG Exchange Shares resulting from the partial rights further to the merger more ...

Log in
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG : Merger between Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen – und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) - Completion of the sale of the full EZAG Exchange Shares resulting from the partial rights further to the merger

04/11/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
Berlin, Germany, 11 April 2019
Effectiveness of the merger
The merger between EZAG and BEBIG was approved by the shareholders of both merging companies, respectively on 20 December 2018 and 21 December 2018.The merger has been registered with the commercial register of EZAG, i.e. the Handelsregister Berlin-Charlottenburg on 18 February 2019, which is the date on which the merger is effective.

Trustee
BEBIG appointed Quirin Privatbank AG, Kurfürstendamm 119, 10711 Berlin, as trustee (the Trustee) for the allocation of the EZAG shares (the EZAG Exchange Shares).

Sale of the full EZAG Exchange Shares resulting from the partial rights
After the period during which the EZAG Exchange Shares were delivered into the securities accounts of the shareholders, the remaining partial rights have been subject to a compulsory merger into 18 full EZAG Exchange Shares by Clearstream Banking AG via the Trustee's account. Consequently, on 25 March 2019, the partial rights were compulsory cancelled from Clearstream Banking AG's books.

On 26 March 2019, the Trustee sold all the 18 full EZAG Exchange Shares resulting from the combination of the partial rights on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at a price per EZAG Exchange Share of EUR 78.70. Following this sale, the Trustee transferred the sale proceeds to the depositary banks on 28 March 2019. Corresponding to one former BEBIG share an amount of EUR 14.85 has been paid for the corresponding fractions of the EZAG exchange shares.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138,

karolin.riehle@ezag.com

Disclaimer

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:17:05 UTC
