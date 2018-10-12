Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG will propose to their shareholders the merger of the two companies more ...

Press release

Inside and regulated information

11 October 2018, 19:30 (CEST)

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG will propose to their shareholders the merger of the two companies

Seneffe, Belgium / Berlin, Germany, October 11, 2018. The board of directors of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA (BEBIG) and the management board of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) decided today on the exchange ratio for purposes of the proposed merger of the two companies.

Based on the valuation of the two companies as verified by independent experts, the board of directors of BEBIG and the management board of EZAG each have decided to propose to the shareholders of BEBIG and EZAG to approve an exchange ratio of 1:5.3 for the merger, so that the holder of 5.30 shares in BEBIG would be entitled to receive one share in EZAG.

Additional information such as the technical details of the process relating to the allocation of EZAG shares to BEBIG shareholders as well as the relevant documents, in particular the joint terms of merger and special reports, will be disclosed and made available to the shareholders of the merging companies in connection with the invitation to the respective general meetings of EZAG and BEBIG. The invitations of the respective shareholders' meeting are expected to be published within the next weeks.

The proposed merger will be subject to the approval of the general meetings of shareholders of BEBIG and EZAG (with specific conditions in respect of attendance and majority votes).

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA

Investor Relations

Tel. +32 64 520 808

E-Mail: ir@bebig.com