Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
12/05/2019 | 07:05am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.12.2019 / 13:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Prof. Dr.
First name:
Wolfgang
Last name(s):
Maennig
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005659700
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
201.50 EUR
8060.00 EUR
201.50 EUR
9672.00 EUR
201.50 EUR
5642.00 EUR
201.50 EUR
1813.50 EUR
201.50 EUR
9269.00 EUR
201.50 EUR
5843.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
201.5000 EUR
40300.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-02; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Xetra
MIC:
XETR
