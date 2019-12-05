Log in
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/05/2019 | 07:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.12.2019 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Maennig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

b) LEI
391200EUDABLUKXCKG48 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005659700

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
201.50 EUR 8060.00 EUR
201.50 EUR 9672.00 EUR
201.50 EUR 5642.00 EUR
201.50 EUR 1813.50 EUR
201.50 EUR 9269.00 EUR
201.50 EUR 5843.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
201.5000 EUR 40300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-12-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ezag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55447  05.12.2019 


© EQS 2019
